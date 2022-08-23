Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension
Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
islandfreepress.org
Online survey launched to evaluate overall health of the Outer Banks’ visitor economy
An online survey has been launched by the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau to evaluate the overall health of the Outer Banks as a visitor destination. MMGY NextFactor and Destinations International have been contracted for their diagnostic tool called DestinationNEXT, according to an email sent Tuesday to a variety of stakeholders in the local visitor economy, including members of the business, education, and government communities.
outerbanksvoice.com
No plans yet for Kelly/LIDL Nags Head site
One of the new owners of the property that once housed Mike Kelly’s Outer Banks Restaurant &Tavern in Nags Head says the company “do[es] not have any plans as of now,” for the site, and that they are reviewing a range of options including combined commercial and housing uses as well as a project that is solely housing.
obxtoday.com
Save the date: Dare Arts’ fundraising auction ‘The Great Art Heist’ set to begin October 7
Mark the calendar for The Great Art Heist, Dare Arts’ fundraising auction, which will open in their Gallery in downtown Manteo on Friday, October 7. “The Great Art Heist is Dare Arts’ only fundraiser of the year, so our community’s participation is vital to supporting the arts on the Outer Banks,” said Event Chairs Bea Basnight and Gail Midgett. “We hope you will bid in-person and online to snatch up some amazing art and help us meet our fundraising goal for 2022.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County. State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.
wcti12.com
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
obxtoday.com
Repainting begins on water tower in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City officials have announced that the process of repainting Elizabeth City’s signature water tower has now began. The Southern Corrosion project is expected to last 30-45 days. While repainting is underway, the Public Utilities Department has requested that there be no parking around the water tower during this...
obxtoday.com
Lamberg selected as Dare County district Teacher of the Year
Dare County Schools announced Tuesday morning that Mrs. Rhys Lamberg, Manteo Elementary School Teacher and MTSS Chair, has been selected to represent Dare County Schools as the district Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Lamberg will advance to the next phase of this statewide recognition program, which will include an interview...
IN THIS ARTICLE
obxtoday.com
Local third-generation business, Island Woodcrafts, purchased by J Coast Properties and Craftsmen Woodworks
Tomlinson and Associates, LLC and Brent Tomlinson are pleased to announce the sale of the business and property of Island Woodcrafts, LTD located at 776 Old Wharf Road in Wanchese. The business also has a showroom located at 3105 N. Croatan Hwy. in Kill Devil Hills. Island Woodcrafts is a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board approves site plan for new hotel, reviews site sketch plans for other facilities
The monthly Nags Head Planning Board was called to order by Chairwoman Megan Vaughan at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The first action item on the agenda was a site review plan presented by House Engineering, P.C. for construction of a four-story, 90-unit hotel to be located at 6632 W. Pheasant Ave. The property is located just south of the Village of Nags Head and north of Lakeside Street.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Regional Health announces new director
Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
obxtoday.com
Saint Andrew’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church announces 2nd Annual Empty Bowls fundraising event
Saint Andrew’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church invites the public to join them for their 2nd Annual Empty Bowls fundraising event taking place October 8, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 4212 S. Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head. For the ticketed price of $20, individuals will be be able...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Things To Do This Weekend: August 25, 2022
We still have a couple weekends left until the unofficial end of summer, so you'll want to make the most of it!
obxtoday.com
Former Cape Hatteras National Seashore employee receives U.S. Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving Medal
Former Cape Hatteras National Seashore law enforcement ranger, Valerie Streiff, received the U.S. Coast Guard’s Silver Lifesaving Medal Tuesday morning for her efforts to save visitors from a rip current on Oct. 18, 2020. At the Silver Lifesaving Medal presentation event, held at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet,...
obxtoday.com
Kill Devil Hills Police identify suspect in Sunday morning chase, car located in Currituck
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase on Sunday, August 21, 2022. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
outerbanksvoice.com
NC School Bus Stop Law
Nags Head Police Department and Kill Devil Hills Police Department. Monday August 29, 2022 is the first day of school and what better time to remind everyone the laws of school bus safety!
obxtoday.com
Julian Evans
Julian Evans, of Grandy, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 91. Julian served his country in the United States Coast Guard for a short time and spent long hours operating excavator machinery, but his passion was in his old workshop.
obxtoday.com
Lela Mae Fulcher
Lela Mae Fulcher, born November 8, 1929, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 19, 2022, at her lifelong home. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Denise Lane and husband Ralph Lane; granddaughters, Constance Tiea Lane, Echoa Michelle Lane, and Desiree Lane; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Lane, Aleah Lane, Ayden Hess, Mathew Smith, and Breanna Lane; and sister-in-law, Joyce Midgett. Mae loved her grandchildren and had a special relationship with her great-grandson, Tyler.
Comments / 0