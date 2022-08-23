Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyWest, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Related
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage
A Texas woman has been accused of holding over a dozen undocumented immigrants hostage in her home, threatening to deprive them of food and water and refusing to let them leave until they "worked off" thousands of dollars of "debt."
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
Mexican American ‘Karen’ Assaults Indian Women On Video During Racist, Violent Attack In Texas
A viral video shows Mexican American woman Esmeralda Upton assaulting Indian women in Plano, Texas during a racist, violent attack. The post Mexican American ‘Karen’ Assaults Indian Women On Video During Racist, Violent Attack In Texas appeared first on NewsOne.
Mexican judge accepts charges against ex-prosecutor in disappearance of 43 students
MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to hear charges against former Attorney General Jesus Murillo for his alleged role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students and its subsequent investigation, judicial authorities said on Wednesday.
Mexican journalist is gunned down — the 15th slain this year
Prosecutors in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero say Fredid Román, who ran an online local news program, was killed in the capital, Chilpancingo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of Ancient Treasures Seized by U.S. Customs Returned to Mexico
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office also returned fossils of a 60 million-year-old marine oyster to the Mexican authorities.
Mexico arrests alleged mastermind of journalist's murder
Mexican authorities have arrested an alleged drug trafficker accused of masterminding the murder of a photojournalist in the northern border city of Tijuana in January, the government said Thursday. Remnants of the same cartel are also accused of murdering reporter Lourdes Maldonado less than a week later for complaining about drug dealing in her neighborhood of Tijuana.
Comments / 0