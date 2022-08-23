ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Breaking News: JPSO investigating homicide in Metairie

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night in Metairie. Just before 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive man inside of a residence. The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday

As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Broadmoor shooting victim ID'd by Orleans Parish coroner

A man who was shot dead in Broadmoor was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Kevin August. New Orleans police found August with gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street on Monday at about 12:30 p.m. He was declared dead there. Police have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadmoor#Police#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy