WDSU
Breaking News: JPSO investigating homicide in Metairie
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night in Metairie. Just before 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive man inside of a residence. The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Suspect Arrested in Second District Shooting
NOPD has arrested a wanted suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on August 21 in the 8400 block of Palm Street.
Man shot, killed on South Johnson St., details developing
The NOPD says they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound
NOLA.com
Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday
As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
NOLA.com
Broadmoor shooting victim ID'd by Orleans Parish coroner
A man who was shot dead in Broadmoor was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Kevin August. New Orleans police found August with gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street on Monday at about 12:30 p.m. He was declared dead there. Police have...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
Business targeted with 2nd burglary before recovering from 1st
The business was still recovering from a previous burglary when the latest one happened.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
NOPD says woman ‘declared deceased’ on Chef Menteur Highway, details surrounding death unclear
Early reports indicate an adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, however, details on the victim's age were unclear. The NOPD confirmed the woman's death around 7:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
NOPD: Fourth murder in a day
NOPD: Fourth murder in a day. New Orleans Police are on scene of an apparent homicide in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Central City double shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A 58-year-old man who was killed in a double shooting in Central City over the weekend has been identified by the New Orleans coroner. Larry Rudolph died Saturday, the coroner said. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street (map), according to preliminary...
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
WDSU
Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
WDSU
Kenner police arrest man with ski mask, gloves, gun and cash following report of attempted burglary
KENNER, La. — A man has been arrested by Kenner police and accused of carrying a ski mask, a gun, and cash in connection with an attempted burglary case. On Monday, police were called to the 4300 block of Arizona Avenue after someone reported an attempted burglary at their residence.
Bogalusa mayor calls for calm after woman killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday
BOGALUSA, La. — A grandmother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. The shooting happened around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police say several shots were fired at a house in the 1400 block of Main Street while multiple people were inside the home. According to Bogalusa Police,...
WWL-TV
50-year-old woman shot and killed in apparent drive-by in Bogalusa
A beloved Bogalusa woman was shot and killed while in her own home Tuesday. People say she wasn't the intended target.
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
