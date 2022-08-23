ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longport, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City May Buy Former Bank Building

Ocean City will explore the possibility of buying the former Crown Bank building, the historic six-story structure that overlooks the heart of downtown at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue. Built in 1925, the landmark building is “extremely worthy of consideration for acquisition, given its prime location within...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

This year’s Ventnor City Farmers Market coming to a ‘bittersweet’ close

VENTNOR – It’s always sad to see the end of summer approach with such vigor. The weather’s still great, the water is warm and it’s time for the locals to have their September summer. It’s a time most year-round residents look forward to, but any one of them will tell you its sad to see the Ventnor City Farmers Market come to a close. Next Friday, Sept. 2 will see the final market of the season.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
beckersasc.com

$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold

The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic County awarded $176,000 for PILOT legal fees

Atlantic County won another victory in its legal battles with the State of New Jersey regarding the casino PILOT legislation. County Executive Dennis Levinson announced that on Aug. 22 Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee awarded Atlantic County more than $176,000 in attorney fees and costs in this case. “Judge...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

AG offers public service opportunities for recent law school grads

TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has announced that the application period has opened for the newest class of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Honors Program, a two-year program that offers recent law school graduates and newly admitted lawyers the opportunity to start their legal careers in public service within the Department of Law and Public Safety.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress

MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
MEDFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program

New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City Airshow 2022: Date, schedule, times, parking info, cost, where to watch

The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

