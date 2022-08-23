Read full article on original website
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City May Buy Former Bank Building
Ocean City will explore the possibility of buying the former Crown Bank building, the historic six-story structure that overlooks the heart of downtown at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue. Built in 1925, the landmark building is “extremely worthy of consideration for acquisition, given its prime location within...
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ County Issuing $1,000 Stimulus Checks to Some Residents: Here's Who Qualifies
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Hundreds of caregivers in Camden County, New Jersey, will soon receive payments of $1,000 as a result of a program intended to help those whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, recipients will receive a...
Wrapping up the summer, Jersey shore businesses see fewer customers
Summer may be winding down, but on Friday, there was no shortage of visitors on the Ocean City boardwalk.
downbeach.com
This year’s Ventnor City Farmers Market coming to a ‘bittersweet’ close
VENTNOR – It’s always sad to see the end of summer approach with such vigor. The weather’s still great, the water is warm and it’s time for the locals to have their September summer. It’s a time most year-round residents look forward to, but any one of them will tell you its sad to see the Ventnor City Farmers Market come to a close. Next Friday, Sept. 2 will see the final market of the season.
N.J. county commissioner: I want 3-year spending freeze | Letter
After the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners adopted the 2022 county budget in April with a county tax-rate cut, the nation started seeing a further rise in gas prices and the inflation rate. Based upon this new trend of rising costs, I feel like we need to do more to...
beckersasc.com
$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold
The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
downbeach.com
Atlantic County awarded $176,000 for PILOT legal fees
Atlantic County won another victory in its legal battles with the State of New Jersey regarding the casino PILOT legislation. County Executive Dennis Levinson announced that on Aug. 22 Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee awarded Atlantic County more than $176,000 in attorney fees and costs in this case. “Judge...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
downbeach.com
One more week left to enjoy the seasonal Margate Community Farmers Market
MARGATE – It’s getting close to Labor Day and that means the end of a longstanding summer tradition – shopping Thursday mornings at the Margate City Community Farmers Market. From the look of things Thursday, summer went well for not only shoppers but also for the vendors...
Gloucester County home burglarized by utility imposters: Police
Police say the imposter came to the door of the home and claimed to be from the state of New Jersey.
downbeach.com
Atlantic County Police Training Center to hold alternate route testing
EGG HARBOR TOWNHIP – The Atlantic County Police Training Center will hold testing for those interested in participating in the Alternate Route Basic Course for Police Officers program in the spring of 2023. The test will be administered 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave.
downbeach.com
AG offers public service opportunities for recent law school grads
TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has announced that the application period has opened for the newest class of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Honors Program, a two-year program that offers recent law school graduates and newly admitted lawyers the opportunity to start their legal careers in public service within the Department of Law and Public Safety.
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
fox29.com
Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress
MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program
New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
NJ confirms 1st human cases of this mosquito-borne virus in 2022
TRENTON — Health officials have urged residents to keep their bug spray stocked through the late summer and early fall, as the state has confirmed its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year. Three men tested positive earlier in August for the mosquito-borne illness, in Ocean, Morris...
New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
Atlantic City Airshow 2022: Date, schedule, times, parking info, cost, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester County called out on National Dog Day Facebook post after no comment on death of fire marshal’s dog
You can’t make this stuff up. Two weeks after a three-year old golden retriever used as a first responder in arson investigations died under mysterious circumstances in a car assigned to the fire marshal, Gloucester County today used their Facebook page today to celebrate National Dog Day. “For Gloucester...
