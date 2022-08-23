LOGAN – Discussions about grass has been in the news this week. It started with an announcement by the Salt Lake Area Water Conservancy District that they were launching a program called Salt Lake City Turf Trade, where they are offering large bags of grass feed at an inexpensive price to replace water-demanding turf with a more drought-proof type of grass, a type of grass that stays green and uses at least 30 percent less water to do so.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO