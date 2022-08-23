A new study estimates that between two and four million Americans have dropped out of the workforce due to the effects of long Covid.The Brookings Institution report found that the long-lasting impact of the disease was costing workers as much as $170bn in lost wages.Report author Katie Back said the figures may sound “unbelievably high”, but are consistent with the experiences of comparable economies.Using data gleaned from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, the Washington DC-based think tank estimates that 16 million Americans of working age – between 18 and 65 – are suffering from long Covid. According to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO