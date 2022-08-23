ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TVLine

Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Service Eyed for Summer '23

Click here to read the full article. Prepare to say goodbye to HBO Max (and Discovery+). Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which will launch in Summer 2023. A name for the combined service, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date — though the service will offer both ad-lite and ad-free tiers. All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio — which includes, but is certainly not limited to: HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Reflects On First Boyfriend Being Jonathan Taylor Thomas, And Having 'The Biggest Crush' On Leonardo DiCaprio

Like many millennial women, Danielle Fishel had huge crushes on Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Leonardo DiCaprio. Celebrities having crushes on and dating other celebrities is nothing new. Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel made a name for herself in the 1990s when guys like Rider Strong, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Leonardo DiCaprio were plastered on millions of teenagers’ walls. Despite working in the television industry, Fishel was no different from other teenage girls with her crushes, and her status as an actress meant that some teen heartthrobs were closer to her than others. In fact, Jonathan Taylor Thomas became her first boyfriend.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Complete CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule

CBS's 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of the network's acronym-heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking butt.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series

After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans: MTV Wanted Me Back But I Have My Own Show on a Different Network!

Until recently, you could answer that question by going on Instagram or TikTok and seeing if Jenelle was promoting any new OnlyFans content. The site has been providing most of Jenelle and husband David Eason’s income over the past four months, and for a while, it looked as though it would remain the focus of their profession lives.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Everything to know about HBO Max’s most anticipated show of the year, coming this weekend

To paraphrase Cersei Lannister, when you play the game of big-budget fantasy prequel TV shows, you win or you die. Okay, so the outcome of a fight between warring streamers isn’t that existential, and she was also talking about playing a different kind of game — “the game of thrones.” Even so, that still doesn’t lower the stakes of the highly anticipated TV matchup that gets underway this weekend, with the debut on HBO Max of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time

With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae to Reprise Role as Tattooed Killer From ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ in Series Spin-Off

Lee Jung-jae, the star of hit Netflix series “Squid Game,” is to reprise his role as a manic killer in “Ray,” a TV series spun off from 2020 Korean action-horror film “Deliver Us From Evil.” Korean media sources report that Lee will star in and co-produce the series through his own Artist Studio company and Hive Media, producer of “Deliver Us From Evil.” Variety has reached out for further details. In the original movie, Hwang Jung-min played In-Nam, a former black ops agent who travels to Thailand to investigate an abduction. There he is pursued by Lee’s character Ray, a Korean-Japanese ruffian...
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Umbrella Academy meets its apocalyptic end on Netflix

Full spoilers follow for The Umbrella Academy season 3. It's official: The Umbrella Academy is about to meet its apocalyptic end on Netflix. The fan favorite Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, and all of its major stars are set to return for the show's (hopefully) epic conclusion.
TV SERIES
Variety

Peacock Will Get NBC Next-Day Episodes Starting Next Month After Reclaiming Rights From Hulu

Fans of NBC’s current-season shows will no longer find them on Hulu as of next month — they’ll be flying over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock. NBCU announced that starting Sept. 19, Peacock Premium will become the streaming home for next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows the day after they air on the network. The media conglom had clawed back the next-day rights for NBC shows from Disney-controlled Hulu, in which NBCU still owns a one-third stake, earlier this year. NBC series that will become exclusively available on Peacock include franchises like Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” trifecta and One Chicago...
TV SERIES
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Somehow, the start of fall is just weeks away, with Netflix releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in September 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on Sept. 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
MOVIES

