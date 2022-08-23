Read full article on original website
Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday. The south Asian country, among importers...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6
MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug 31-Sept 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Ukraine grain exports at 3.4 mln T, half last year's figure- ministry
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's total grain exports for the 2022/23 harvest stood at 3.41 million tonnes on Aug. 26, just under half of the volume at the same time of last year's harvest, according to data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry. Ukraine's exports have been severely disrupted by Russia's...
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
India examining need to curb 100% broken rice exports -sources
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, is examining whether there is a need to restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed purposes, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday. The curbs on exports by India could lift rice prices in...
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 22
PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 33 ending Aug. 22. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 33 average in France 7 18 27 43 4 Week 32 2022 6 17 27 46 4 Week 33 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
KYIV, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country's ports. Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision...
EU ministers to study call for ban on Russian tourists
EU foreign ministers are to discuss this week an appeal led by Ukraine to ban Russian tourists from visiting Europe. - 'Fuel' for Kremlin propaganda - An expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, Marie Dumoulin, said the appeal to ban Russians from Europe contains "a dangerous error of analysis".
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 2-5 cents, soybeans up 10-20 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firm, following gains in...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Adds Russian account of shelling, latest on reactors, quote) Aug 26 (Reuters) - The world narrowly escaped a radiation disaster when electricity to Europe's largest nuclear power plant was cut for hours, Ukraine's president said, urging international bodies to act faster to force Russian troops to vacate the site. NUCLEAR...
Think big picture for the year ahead, says analyst
One might look back to the beginning of Covid-19 as a time when extreme volatility kicked in for corn, soybeans, and commodities in general. The stock market has had no shortage of volatility, as well. As the summer of 2022 begins to wind down, we’re going to take a big-picture...
A U.S. Translation Flop Is Fueling a Messy Row Over Putin’s War
Behind closed doors, a group of U.S. diplomats sat down to negotiate a crucial agreement about protecting Ukraine’s borders after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Little did they know their efforts to seem direct and sincere in negotiations would devolve into a clouded message of seeming contradictions at the center of a war in Ukraine.The plan was to finalize a deal in December of 1994 about all of the nuclear weapons Ukraine inherited after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Ukraine relinquished them on the condition that Russia, the United States, and the U.K. promise security “assurances” to protect...
Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Friday, resuming a rally after a technical setback in the previous session, as the market awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest field tour to gauge the impact on crops of hot, dry weather. Soybeans were firm as investors also weighed mixed indications on Midwest growing conditions. Wheat edged higher, with an easing in the dollar lending some support.
