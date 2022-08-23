ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

americanmilitarynews.com

Sri Lankan president: China cannot use southern port for military purposes

China will not be allowed to use the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota for military purposes, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his first interview with the Japanese media since taking office. “We do not want Hambantota to be used for military purposes,” Wickremesinghe, 73, said Sunday in...
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
rigzone.com

USA Oil Pours Into Asia

The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to take more steps to support economy -state media cites cabinet

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China will take more steps to support the economy, including increasing funding support for infrastructure projects and ramping up support for private firms and technology companies, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday. China's cabinet will add 19 new policies on top of...
BBC

Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested

Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
Agriculture Online

India examining need to curb 100% broken rice exports -sources

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, is examining whether there is a need to restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed purposes, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday. The curbs on exports by India could lift rice prices in...
Agriculture Online

Germany prioritizes energy transport on railways amid shallow Rhine

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday prioritized the transportation of materials and equipment essential for energy production on part of the country's rail networks in case water levels on the Rhine fall further and hamper shipping by river, according to a decree approved by the cabinet. The aim...
