Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Sri Lankan president: China cannot use southern port for military purposes
China will not be allowed to use the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota for military purposes, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his first interview with the Japanese media since taking office. “We do not want Hambantota to be used for military purposes,” Wickremesinghe, 73, said Sunday in...
Putin Highlights 'Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership' In Independence Day Message To India
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sent out a congratulatory message to the Indian leaders on the South Asian country's independence day. What Happened: India on Monday marked its 75 years of independence from British colonial rule. Following this, many congratulatory messages poured in from the world leaders, including Putin,...
Pakistan approves agreement draft to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar -minister
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.
FIFA・
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
China to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list
BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will take the measures needed to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese companies after the U.S. added seven Chinese entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list.
India's oil imports from Russia fell for the first time since March as the nation ramps up buying of Saudi crude
Indian imports of Russian oil fell for the first time in five months in July. Imports of Russian oil fell 7.3% in July, while imports of Saudi Arabian crude jumped 25%. That's because Russian oil prices have jumped amid high demand from buyers, making the price of Saudi supplies more attractive.
rigzone.com
USA Oil Pours Into Asia
The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Exclusive-Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner -sources
NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Many global oil traders and banks have stopped dealing with Indian refiner Nayara Energy, a Rosneft (ROSN.MM) affiliate, as they are worried about Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Palestinians fly to Cyprus from Israeli airport in test program
A test program by Israeli authorities allows for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to fly from an airport in southern Israel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China to take more steps to support economy -state media cites cabinet
BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China will take more steps to support the economy, including increasing funding support for infrastructure projects and ramping up support for private firms and technology companies, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday. China's cabinet will add 19 new policies on top of...
BBC
Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested
Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
Agriculture Online
India examining need to curb 100% broken rice exports -sources
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, is examining whether there is a need to restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed purposes, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday. The curbs on exports by India could lift rice prices in...
Middle Eastern states like Saudi Arabia will get a $1.3 trillion windfall from soaring oil prices, the IMF says
Middle Eastern states such as Saudi Arabia are set for a $1.3 trillion windfall from high oil prices, the IMF said. The Ukraine war-driven price jump will deliver the extra money over the next four years, it told the FT. Brent crude has averaged $104 a barrel this year, up...
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
Factbox-Asia's richest man Adani on deals spree in India, abroad
NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Asia's richest man, is making his biggest media bet with a bid to buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) (NDTV.NS).
Agriculture Online
Germany prioritizes energy transport on railways amid shallow Rhine
FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday prioritized the transportation of materials and equipment essential for energy production on part of the country's rail networks in case water levels on the Rhine fall further and hamper shipping by river, according to a decree approved by the cabinet. The aim...
Comments / 0