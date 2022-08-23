Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Wildlife in California is Left to Rot in the Baking Sun as Drought Dries the Lakes
It has been reported that wildlife in California is being abandoned to die in the scorching heat as lakes dry up due to the current megadrought. KGET reports that as water levels in two lakes in Bakersfield continue to drop, aquatic animals living in those areas will be forced to find new homes. These lakes are located at River Walk Park and Kern River Parkway.
californiaexaminer.net
Dry Lightning Causes Most Destructive California Wildfires
October in California was the height of the state’s fire season. Because of severe droughts and other climate change-related environmental problems, California is now at risk of wildfires all through the year. New research suggests that dry lighting could be the primary cause of wildfires in California. The first...
californiaexaminer.net
Agreement on the Oil Spill is Made With Californian Firms
On Thursday, the operator of the pipeline that leaked crude oil into the ocean last year near Huntington Beach announced that it had settled the lawsuits filed against it by tourism operators, fisherman, and other businesses in the area. Class action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill...
californiaexaminer.net
California Lawmakers Reject Bill to Extend Bar Hours Until 4 a.m
On Wednesday, California legislators voted down a bill that would have extended the hours that bars, nightclubs, and restaurants serving alcohol can stay open on weekends (West Hollywood, San Francisco, and Palm Springs). State senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 930, which would have let any city to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaexaminer.net
California Will Safeguard Health-Care Benefits for Young Immigrants
A new program unveiled Monday by the administration of California Governor Gavin Newsom will ensure that roughly 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally do not lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year. In California, low-income persons under the age of 25 receive health care coverage at...
californiaexaminer.net
The Last Nuclear Power Plant in California’s Future
Incredibly upbeat talk about the future of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, California’s last operating nuclear reactor, was the dominant theme at a recent gathering of nuclear professionals and enthusiasts in Anaheim. The American Nuclear Society couldn’t have picked a better place to hold their four-day convention in the...
Comments / 0