Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
1 indicted for intoxication manslaughter with vehicle
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Randall County District Court, Trent Lee Wood was recently indicted for “intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle,” after an alleged event that occurred in Randall County in June. According to the documents, 19-year-old Trent Lee Wood has been indicted for operating a vehicle when he was […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust
Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
abc7amarillo.com
Pair of 19-year-olds indicted for robbing Toot'n Totum at gunpoint
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A pair of teenagers were indicted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. Gavin Cole Williams, 19, and Isaiah David Buchanan, 19, were indicted by a Randall County grand jury for aggravated robbery. According to the indictment, Williams and Buchanan robbed the Toot'n Totum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!
Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. According to the release, 37-year-old, Geoffrey Schmidt is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Scmidt is around 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary. According to the release, on June 28, Amarillo police officers were called to a storage unit in the 6700 block of Wolflin Ave on a burglary. Reports say that video was later found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It Started With One. Now, We Have Multiple Mail Thieves In Amarillo.
It all seemed to have started about a month ago. You may remember this lone mail thief that had a special key to get into the side of the big blue mail drop boxes you see around town. Well, make that USED to see around town. These blue mailboxes are...
abc7amarillo.com
Passenger killed after man loses control of service truck on US 60 near Pampa
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man lost control of a service truck while driving it in a construction zone on US 60, about four miles east of Pampa, causing a wreck that killed the passenger on Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about...
KFDA
Deadline to register car early for Crime Stoppers Car show is this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The early registration deadline for the 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show is this Friday. The car show is Sep. 3 and runs 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center. Early vehicle registration is $30 and ends on Aug. 26. After the early...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WT flags at half-staff after alum death in recent homicide
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month. According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo United Citizens Forum Block Party
Amarillo United Citizens Forum will be having its Block Party on Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place from noon until 8 pm at 901 North Hayden. Activities include a live DJ, food trucks, a resource vendor fair, voter registration, raffles, and a car show. AUCF T-shirts and membership...
abc7amarillo.com
Missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Family members said 16-year-old Espe Dueñes, legally named Esperanza Barrera, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday at her home near the 4300 block of Hayden. Dueñes is 4' 11" tall and weighs approximately 144...
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Murder victim's 5-year-old daughter finds body, calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court documents reveal tragic new details in the murder of a former Amarillo teacher who police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Shereena Webster's 5-year-old daughter found her mother after the shooting. The little girl then called her grandmother, Patricia...
Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp
UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
KFDA
Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a blood drive this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo V.A. will be holding a blood drive this Friday. It will run from 10:30 in the morning until 3 P.M. at the VA Campus. All donations will help support Coffee Memorial Blood Center. Reservations are required for the drive and no walk in appointments...
Comments / 1