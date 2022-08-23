ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust

Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Pair of 19-year-olds indicted for robbing Toot'n Totum at gunpoint

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A pair of teenagers were indicted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. Gavin Cole Williams, 19, and Isaiah David Buchanan, 19, were indicted by a Randall County grand jury for aggravated robbery. According to the indictment, Williams and Buchanan robbed the Toot'n Totum...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!

Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo United Citizens Forum Block Party

Amarillo United Citizens Forum will be having its Block Party on Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place from noon until 8 pm at 901 North Hayden. Activities include a live DJ, food trucks, a resource vendor fair, voter registration, raffles, and a car show. AUCF T-shirts and membership...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Family members said 16-year-old Espe Dueñes, legally named Esperanza Barrera, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday at her home near the 4300 block of Hayden. Dueñes is 4' 11" tall and weighs approximately 144...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Update: Traffic reopened on I-40 downtown ramp

UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. Officials from the Department of Transportation reported that the Downtown Amarillo interchange has now been reopened. Original story. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed […]
AMARILLO, TX

