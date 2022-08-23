Read full article on original website
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Pay Tribute to Kobe on What Would've Been His 44th Birthday
Vanessa Bryant is remembering husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 44th birthday. On Tuesday, the wife of the late athlete marked the special day with a tribute post on Instagram. “Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44 ❤️ @kobebryant,” she wrote.
Jury in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit Urged to Award $75 Million to Vanessa Bryant and Co-Plaintiff
Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, during closing arguments on Tuesday, implored the jury in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against Los Angeles County to award her and a co-plaintiff $75 million in damages for emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that emergency personnel -- sheriff's deputies and fire personnel -- snapped and...
Ciara and Monica Join Vanessa Bryant and Daughter at Kobe Bryant Crash Site Trial
As the Vanessa Bryant versus the county of Los Angeles trial continues, the widow of. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant got emotional support from two of her besties in the music business. According to People, singers Ciara and Monica came to the courtroom, accompanying Bryant to support her during...
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
Vanessa Bryant has endured two weeks of emotional testimony ... thankfully, she hasn't done it alone 'cause her support system is strong -- with U.S. soccer star Sydney Leroux joining VB and Natalia Bryant in court Wednesday. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was photographed walking into...
Vanessa Bryant And The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation Release Limited-Edition Sweatshirt On Kobe Bryant’s 44th Birthday
Vanessa Bryant continues to honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. To commemorate Kobe’s 44th birthday on August 23, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation released an exclusive limited edition Reflective Logo Sweatshirt for fans and supporters that was designed by Vanessa. All of the proceeds for the pullover will go towards The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Crafted in cotton and polyester, the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and features the MMSF 3D reflective logo on the chest and on the sleeve. View this post on Instagram A...
