‘Love Island USA’: Courtney Calls Isaiah ‘Insensitive’ to Sydney After Tweet Challenge

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

A messy Love Island USA tweet stirred up Casa Amor drama. Courtney Boerner gave her opinion on the matter and called Isaiah Campbell insensitive.

The tweet challenge on ‘Love Island USA’ calls out Isaiah Campbell

The cast got to hear from the Twitter fans in a challenge where they read tweets. But the cast had to guess who the tweets were about.

The most shocking tweet read, “It would suck for Sydney [Paight] to find out Isaiah was comparing her to Phoebe [Siegel]’s natural beauty.” Sydney started tearing up. Isaiah said, “Oh my god, bro,” Isaiah said. “This sh*t is so f***ing stupid.”

Sydney admitted in her interview that Isaiah didn’t comfort her. It took a while, but eventually, Isaiah pulled Sydney aside to talk about it.

Courtney says Isaiah was insensitive to Sydney after the challenge

Courtney appeared on the official Love Island USA podcast . She gave her reaction to the new drama between the couple. “I’m not sure if they’ll make it, honestly,” she answered.

“But I feel like Sydney is really resilient,” she continued. “The only thing I didn’t like is the way Isaiah reacted to her being hurt by the challenge. I just think it was very insensitive. Regardless of your age, I feel like he should be more sensitive to her feelings and realize that he did f*ck up. Like those people aren’t making up what he said, and maybe he didn’t remember saying it. But it was still said, and her feelings are hurt, and that’s the bottom line.”

The former islander added, “Yeah, I just think the bottom line: if your girl is hurt. Like OK, how can I make you feel better? It’s not who’s right and who’s wrong. I feel like instead of your true self-talking, it’s ego talking, and I feel like that’s what matters at the end of the day.”

Will Sydney dump Isaiah for good?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVGv9_0hS5yslq00
‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Islanders Sydney Paight, Isaiah Campbell, Courtney Boerner, Bryce Fins, Zeta Morrison, and Timmy Pandolfi | Casey Durkin/Peacock/Getty Images

Isaiah’s original comment was to Jeff Christian in Casa Amor. He looked at Phoebe and said, “All natural, she’s f***ing gorgeous. I’m just saying like an 11 out of 10, bro.”

It’s unclear if Sydney will decide to leave Isaiah for this. Episode 31 ended with her telling the waiter, “I just don’t know how to like go forward.”

She previously admitted during the challenge that she was coming across as a “clown” for taking Isaiah back. But Courtney seems to believe Sydney will make it out of this.

