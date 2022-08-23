The Brooklyn Nets have been the epicenter of the NBA's offseason drama this summer, with major questions about whether Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would be traded. While that appears to be behind the organization, with this week's announcement that Durant would continue with the team, center Nic Claxton knows that it's nonetheless important for the team to drown out any distractions as the season nears.

