Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks End with Jazz amid Knicks Buzz
Donovan Mitchell will not be a Cleveland Cavalier. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Cavaliers removed themselves from trade talks for the All-Star guard, leaving the deal as "the [New York Knicks'] to lose." The Knicks have been engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for several weeks, but...
Bleacher Report
Chris Paul Says He's Udonis Haslem's 'Biggest Fan' amid Criticism of Heat Contract
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sees the utility in the Miami Heat bringing Udonis Haslem back for a 20th season in the NBA. Speaking to a group of high school players in Los Angeles, Paul said he might be Haslem's "biggest fan" because older veterans can be valuable in setting an example for younger teammates:
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari Feared to Have Severe Knee Injury; ACL Reportedly Intact
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's 2022-23 season appears to be over before it even got started. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there's a fear that the veteran suffered a "serious" knee injury while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. Gallinari suffered the injury in...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear, No ACL Damage
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn meniscus after suffering a non-contact injury on Saturday in the Italian national team's FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. A statement released Sunday by national team doctors said Gallinari suffered no damage to his ACL. Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco initially...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Nic Claxton: Nets Have to 'Shut Out the Outside Noise' with Kevin Durant Returning
The Brooklyn Nets have been the epicenter of the NBA's offseason drama this summer, with major questions about whether Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would be traded. While that appears to be behind the organization, with this week's announcement that Durant would continue with the team, center Nic Claxton knows that it's nonetheless important for the team to drown out any distractions as the season nears.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Staffer 'Shocked' by Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. 'in an Exciting Way'
Golden State Warriors first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. was seen as a risky selection because of his injury history, but any concerns seem to have faded as he is reportedly further along in his development than expected. C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Baldwin has already...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: John Wall 'Looked Sharp' in Workouts; 'Poised to Be a Contributor'
Things appear to be firing on all cylinders on the John Wall comeback trail. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wall has "looked sharp in offseason workouts and appears poised to be a contributor for the Clippers." The five-time All-Star signed a two-year $13.2 million contract with the Clippers in July...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Were 'Resistant' to Horton-Tucker for Beverley Trade at Start of Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers changed their tune on Talen Horton-Tucker when they traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal for Patrick Beverley. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday the Lakers "were clearly resistant to the idea" in July. They decided to move Horton-Tucker in part because Kyrie Irving appears all but certain to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, LeBron James committing to the team for at least the 2023-24 season gave L.A. an incentive to execute a win-now move.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Was 'Never Really Aggressively Pursued' by MIA
The Miami Heat were considered one of the favorites to trade for Kevin Durant when the 12-time All-Star wanted to be dealt by the Brooklyn Nets, but their actual level of interest may have been overstated. Appearing on Stugotz's STUpodity podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation), the Heat "never...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Knicks Called About Star; NY Didn't 'Have Enough' for Nets
The New York Knicks reportedly engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in conversations about a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. "The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn't really have enough," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday on the Le Batard & Friends podcast (via HoopsHype).
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz
Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
Comments / 0