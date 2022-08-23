Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
'Taste of Vermont' returns to US Capitol for 15th year
Vermont Business Magazine The Lake Champlain Chamber and the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation (GBIC) announced Wednesday that they will host the Fifteenth Annual Taste of Vermont Reception in Washington, DC, with honored guest Senator Patrick Leahy (D Vt.), on Thursday, September 22. The annual event has become well known throughout...
WCAX
Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.
Amtrak Restarts Rail Service Between Capital Region & Burlington, VT
For the first time in 70 years, an Amtrak daily route is offering service between Burlington and New York City. In most of the Northeast, rail service is pretty robust versus other parts of the United States and you can travel between most of our big cities by rail. But there are some holes in the service.
WCAX
Man rescued after falling into Winooski River
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds
By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage
“Housing is a huge factor,” one of the Shelburne restaurant’s co-managers said, explaining the challenge of finding employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
WCAX
Problems delay long-planned South Burlington dog park
WCAX
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
WCAX
Group fundraising for Vergennes green space project hopes to win state match
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA outgrows facility, renovating new home with more space
WCAX
Vergennes Day returns Saturday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont is preparing for its biggest celebration this weekend. Saturday marks the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden Counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the...
WCAX
Burlington police investigate car shooting
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
mynbc5.com
Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County
BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
