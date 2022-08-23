ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vergennes, VT

'Taste of Vermont' returns to US Capitol for 15th year

Vermont Business Magazine The Lake Champlain Chamber and the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation (GBIC) announced Wednesday that they will host the Fifteenth Annual Taste of Vermont Reception in Washington, DC, with honored guest Senator Patrick Leahy (D Vt.), on Thursday, September 22. The annual event has become well known throughout...
Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.
Man rescued after falling into Winooski River

Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career.
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds

By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb

This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
Problems delay long-planned South Burlington dog park

Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another was found alive in the median. There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State.
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
Vermont postal problems persist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
Plattsburgh YMCA outgrows facility, renovating new home with more space

Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District.
Vergennes Day returns Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont is preparing for its biggest celebration this weekend. Saturday marks the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden Counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the...
Burlington police investigate car shooting

Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County

BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
