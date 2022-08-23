Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane
Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Forecasts: 12 Things You May Not Know
Hurricane forecasts have some caveats that might not appear on a graphic. This includes the meaning of a storm's winds, landfall and its impacts. A storm's impacts can extend well beyond the forecast cone, even if it never makes landfall. Hurricane forecasts contain a wealth of information, such as their...
Climate change made floods from Hurricane Harvey up to 50 per cent worse
In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast, dropping nearly four feet (1.2 metres) of rain on Houston, nearly five feet (1.5m) of rain in other parts of the state, as the storm lingered for days.The flooding that ensued was catastrophic, with vast parts of the Houston area underwater for days. In the aftermath, more than 100 people died.Now, a new study has revealed that the damage from the storm was made significantly worse by the climate crisis.A warmer planet caused Harvey to hold even more rainfall, the researchers found. And without all that extra rainfall,...
Quiet hurricane season? Not for long, Tampa Bay meteorologists say
It has been well over a month since the Atlantic Ocean has had any rumblings of tropical storm activity. There have been only three named storms so far this year. The last was Tropical Storm Colin, which fizzled out along the South Carolina coast over the Fourth of July weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast
Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
The Weather Channel
Atlantic Disturbance Could Become Season's Next Tropical Depression
A tropical wave may become the season's next tropical depression or storm. The next tropical storm will be named Danielle. This system will remain in the open Atlantic Ocean for the next five days. Atlantic hurricane season is attempting to wake up from its recent slumber with the potential formation...
The Weather Channel
The Florida Peninsula's Luck Since Hurricane Irma Won't Last
A hurricane hasn't made landfall on the Florida Peninsula in about five years. Florida's Panhandle hasn't been so lucky, taking a pummeling from Sally and Michael. Florida had a record-long hurricane drought of over 10 years earlier this century. That was preceded by a frenetic stretch of hurricanes in 2004...
Hints of a hurricane are showing up in long-range forecast models, but experts call it a 'fantasy storm'
During hurricane season, meteorologists -- as well as some of you -- look at computer forecast models ad nauseum. We look several times a day to see what's on the horizon. Will there be a storm? Where? When? If one model shows a storm, we look to see if another one shows the same thing to try and verify the forecast
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Harvey, Irma, then Maria: How the 2017 hurricane season became one of the worst on record
The season began with a frenzy of tropical activity and it reached a fever pitch beginning in late August as powerhouse hurricanes developed one after the next and left utter devastation in their wake. When weather historians and meteorologists think of the most severe hurricane seasons on record, those that...
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
AccuWeather meteorologists continue to warn about a surge of tropical activity and direct threats to the southeastern United States as the heart of the hurricane season looms, despite a long gap in tropical development.
Scientists are stumped why quakes keep hitting this small South Carolina town
The earthquakes, considered minor by geologists, started in December. No one knows what is causing them or how long they will continue.
Before You Move, Assess the Risk of Disasters
The post Before You Move, Assess the Risk of Disasters appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Hurricane Andrew: Iconic, ominous image resurfaces on 30th anniversary of devastating storm
An iconic image has resurfaced on the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, the most powerful storm on record to hit southern Florida.On 24th August 1992, Andrew made landfall as a rare Category 5 hurricane, killing at least 43 people and destroying more than 50,000 homes.In the early hours of that morning, a radar image issued by the National Weather Service in Miami gave an ominous sense of what lay ahead with tightly-packed storm bands cloaking southern Florida. It struck in South Miami-Dade County before sunrise with maximum sustained winds of 165mph, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported....
wfit.org
Low accumulated cyclone energy unusual for this hurricane season thus far
The Atlantic is experiencing a below-average level of Accumulated Cyclone Energy, known as ACE, for this period of the hurricane season. According to Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, as of August 26 the ACE will fall to just 13% of the average value of the past 50 years.
Gulf Coast braces for more rain
The Gulf Coast is bracing for more rain after a day of flooding. Millions of Americans are under watches and warnings. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
