Environment

The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large

The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Forecasts: 12 Things You May Not Know

Hurricane forecasts have some caveats that might not appear on a graphic. This includes the meaning of a storm's winds, landfall and its impacts. A storm's impacts can extend well beyond the forecast cone, even if it never makes landfall. Hurricane forecasts contain a wealth of information, such as their...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate change made floods from Hurricane Harvey up to 50 per cent worse

In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast, dropping nearly four feet (1.2 metres) of rain on Houston, nearly five feet (1.5m) of rain in other parts of the state, as the storm lingered for days.The flooding that ensued was catastrophic, with vast parts of the Houston area underwater for days. In the aftermath, more than 100 people died.Now, a new study has revealed that the damage from the storm was made significantly worse by the climate crisis.A warmer planet caused Harvey to hold even more rainfall, the researchers found. And without all that extra rainfall,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Atlantic Disturbance Could Become Season's Next Tropical Depression

A tropical wave may become the season's next tropical depression or storm. The next tropical storm will be named Danielle. This system will remain in the open Atlantic Ocean for the next five days. Atlantic hurricane season is attempting to wake up from its recent slumber with the potential formation...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

The Florida Peninsula's Luck Since Hurricane Irma Won't Last

A hurricane hasn't made landfall on the Florida Peninsula in about five years. Florida's Panhandle hasn't been so lucky, taking a pummeling from Sally and Michael. Florida had a record-long hurricane drought of over 10 years earlier this century. That was preceded by a frenetic stretch of hurricanes in 2004...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Andrew: Iconic, ominous image resurfaces on 30th anniversary of devastating storm

An iconic image has resurfaced on the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, the most powerful storm on record to hit southern Florida.On 24th August 1992, Andrew made landfall as a rare Category 5 hurricane, killing at least 43 people and destroying more than 50,000 homes.In the early hours of that morning, a radar image issued by the National Weather Service in Miami gave an ominous sense of what lay ahead with tightly-packed storm bands cloaking southern Florida. It struck in South Miami-Dade County before sunrise with maximum sustained winds of 165mph, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported....
ENVIRONMENT
wfit.org

Low accumulated cyclone energy unusual for this hurricane season thus far

The Atlantic is experiencing a below-average level of Accumulated Cyclone Energy, known as ACE, for this period of the hurricane season. According to Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, as of August 26 the ACE will fall to just 13% of the average value of the past 50 years.
ENVIRONMENT

