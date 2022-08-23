Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. University Ave , Berkeley, CA, USA.
berkeleyside.org
New Berkeley smashburger spot promises chopped cheese and banana milkshakes
2026 University Ave. (near Milvia Street), Berkeley. Expected opening: early Sept. When a hallowed East Coast food staple gains traction in the Bay Area, cautious optimism is recommended. Who could forget, before Phat Philly arrived, the trauma caused by purported “authentic Philly cheesesteaks,” laced with alfalfa sprouts or studded with avocado, featured on many a diner menu? And prior to the advent of spots like Boichik and the late, great Beauty’s, East Coast ilk claimed that authentic bagels were nearly impossible to find in the region. Now relieved of bagel duty, those same East Coasters might want to turn their attention to the upcoming Berserk Burger, which will join Oakland standbys like IB’s and Degrees Plato in offering chopped cheese, an East Coast classic with an extremely specific cultural ethos.
berkeleyside.org
Lindsay, one of two falcons born in May, is found dead
Lindsay, one of two peregrine falcons that hatched in early May on UC Berkeley’s bell tower, was found dead Thursday near the campus’s business school, Cal Falcons reports. After learning to fly and hunt in the past several months, Lindsay and her brother, Grinnell Jr., left the Campanile during the past several weeks to start adult lives elsewhere.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
The streets and sidewalks in this San Francisco neighborhood are sinking
The streets and sidewalks in this San Francisco neighborhood are sinking. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A San Francisco neighborhood is sinking. Residents are waking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iqstock.news
Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
Airline flies beloved pet overseas, won't let him fly back home to Bay Area
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- When you take a flight, you expect the airline will also fly you back home. But it didn't happen for one furry passenger -- a service dog and beloved family pet who nearly got stuck overseas. It was very traumatic for the family of "Coconut." They...
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Lake Merritt Plaza | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Erika Kim. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of...
NBC Bay Area
Triathlete Seriously Injured After Flying Off Bike Thanks to Bump on SF Road
A man in San Francisco is recovering after hitting a bump in the road that caused some serious injuries. He was on a bike on Clay Street and neighbors say he’s not the only one who’s suffered that fate because of construction work. Ralph Bower is an experienced...
News Channel Nebraska
Fit To The Core Starts A New Walking Group In East Palo Alto
Fitness-oriented non-profit corporation, Fit To The Core, announces the commencement of a new walking group in the city of East Palo Alto, CA as part of the goal of promoting healthy aging. Tracie VanHook and the team at Fit To The Core recently extended “The Movement,” a neighborhood community walking...
48hills.org
Good Taste: Bodega SF’s soul is all in the family
This is Good Taste, a weekly peek at the Bay Area food world. This time, we’re in the Tenderloin to check out Bodega SF, the latest extension of a longtime Vietnamese family business. Matthew Ho’s family operated Bodega Bistro on Larkin Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin for 14 years....
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
Renowned sandwich spot gets permanent Oakland home
A popular Asian American sandwich pop-up will soon have a permanent home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. OK’s Deli will be opening a full restaurant on September 1 at 3932 Telegraph Ave.
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
pioneerpublishers.com
Summer melons that are certified delicious at Concord Farmers’ Market
CONCORD, CA (August 23, 2022) — Imagine finding a new variety of melon at your farmers market – not the usual watermelon or cantaloupe, but a lovely yellow melon with rippled rind. There’s also one that’s small, oval and green with white flesh. You’ve just discovered...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Coast vintners scramble as they await barrels left at Port of Oakland
With the grape harvest ramping up across the North Coast, local wineries are confronting a new challenge that has nothing to do with drought or wildfires. This problem is of the bureaucratic variety: delays in obtaining new barrels because of a logjam at the Port of Oakland. Rep. Mike Thompson,...
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Comments / 0