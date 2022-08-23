Armed robbers struck 3 times in Lakeview and North Center last night; similar hold-ups have been reported recently in Wicker Park, Edgewater

Two women were fighting for their lives Thursday night after someone shot them as they sat in a car in West Rogers Park, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to shots fired calls in the 6400 block of North Bell around 10 p.m. and found the women inside a car near an alley. One victim, a 29-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to her arms and neck. The other woman, whose age was unknown, had a gunshot wound to the forehead.

