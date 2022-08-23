Armed robbers struck 3 times in Lakeview and North Center last night; similar hold-ups have been reported recently in Wicker Park, Edgewater

Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
4 shot near Schurz High School in Irving Park in apparent drive-by, Chicago police say
Four students were shot in a drive-by near Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park, CPD said.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 26½ years for murdering Macksantino Webb inside Howard CTA station
As a kid, Macksantino Webb’s family moved him from Englewood to Rogers Park so he would be away from the rampant violence on Chicago’s South Side. This month, a judge sentenced a man to more than 26 years in prison for murdering him inside the Howard CTA station.
fox32chicago.com
Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Man killed in road rage stabbing near Mag Mile 'took care of a lot of people,' girlfriend says
"He was loved by a lot of people. He took care of a lot of people. And we are just feeling lost now."
cwbchicago.com
2 women critically injured in West Rogers Park shooting
Two women were fighting for their lives Thursday night after someone shot them as they sat in a car in West Rogers Park, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to shots fired calls in the 6400 block of North Bell around 10 p.m. and found the women inside a car near an alley. One victim, a 29-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds to her arms and neck. The other woman, whose age was unknown, had a gunshot wound to the forehead.
cwbchicago.com
Crew carjacks man in Loop parking garage overnight; hijackings up 6% this year
Hijackers took a man’s car at gunpoint in a Loop parking garage overnight, according to Chicago police. Carjacking reports are now 6% above last year’s record pace citywide. According to a CPD spokesperson, a 55-year-old man was walking to his car in the 100 block of North Wells...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
‘Good Samaritan’ Killed In Logan Square Shooting Will Be Honored At Neighborhood Block Party
LOGAN SQUARE — Michael “Mikey” Bankston III had an unyielding passion for life and was the kind of person who always found a reason to celebrate, even when things got difficult, his family said. While at Trinity College in Connecticut, Bankston dedicated himself to his philosophy studies...
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
WGNtv.com
Police: 4 teens shot at business in front of Carl Schurz High School
CHICAGO — Three students and an 18-year-old were shot Wednesday at a business directly in front of Carl Schurz High School. At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street on the report of multiple people shot. Police said a 15-year-old was shot...
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed
CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
fox32chicago.com
CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student
CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.
When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to...
