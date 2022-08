The Dallas Mavericks-related international updates just keep coming…. On Thursday, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia blowout Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO