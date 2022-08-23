ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable

LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as James “Phil” Waldron, who met with Meadows, and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month. Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, and Powell, a dogged advocate of the president’s false...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Purcell elected Secretary of State Transportation Board

ATLANTA, GA – Ann R. Purcell, Georgia’s 1st Congressional District representative, was elected secretary of the State Transportation Board (STB) of Georgia at its monthly board meeting on Thursday, August 18. Joining her are Kevin Abel as chairman and Robert Brown as vice chairman. The new positions are effective immediately. Board elections are held annually to ensure all regions of the state are represented at the executive leadership level.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Working hard in Albany

ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Kemp fights to dodge testifying in Trump inquiry

ATLANTA, GA- Attorneys for Governor Brian Kemp are arguing that he should not be forced to testify before a special purpose grand jury investigating the post 2020 presidential election results here in Georgia. Governor Kemp has been subpoenaed to testify in the investigation being headed by Fulton County District Attorney...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

AMA’s 30k bridge grant

ALBANY, GA – The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253...
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350

The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces funding for school-based health centers

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen health care options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees will be able to use grants of up to $1 million per project to support the planning and start-up of new School-Based Health Centers in approved Title 1 schools.
GEORGIA STATE

