Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
southeastagnet.com
Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as James “Phil” Waldron, who met with Meadows, and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month. Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, and Powell, a dogged advocate of the president’s false...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
southgatv.com
Purcell elected Secretary of State Transportation Board
ATLANTA, GA – Ann R. Purcell, Georgia’s 1st Congressional District representative, was elected secretary of the State Transportation Board (STB) of Georgia at its monthly board meeting on Thursday, August 18. Joining her are Kevin Abel as chairman and Robert Brown as vice chairman. The new positions are effective immediately. Board elections are held annually to ensure all regions of the state are represented at the executive leadership level.
southgatv.com
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southgatv.com
Kemp fights to dodge testifying in Trump inquiry
ATLANTA, GA- Attorneys for Governor Brian Kemp are arguing that he should not be forced to testify before a special purpose grand jury investigating the post 2020 presidential election results here in Georgia. Governor Kemp has been subpoenaed to testify in the investigation being headed by Fulton County District Attorney...
wabe.org
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
Washington Examiner
Georgia's Fulton County will avoid state election takeover before midterm elections
The potential for the Georgia State Elections Board to overtake elections in Fulton County won't happen until a performance review is completed after the November midterm elections, according to legal counsel for the state secretary of state's office. Considerations by the state to install an interim superintendent that would have...
southgatv.com
AMA’s 30k bridge grant
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253...
southgatv.com
City leaders continue to encourage citizens to ‘Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful’
ALBANY, Ga. – Good Life City officials are promoting the benefits of cleanliness, as Operation Clean Sweep drags through the clutter and debris of the wards throughout Albany. “It’s to get things cleaned up and get it the way it needs to be.” said Stacey Rowe, the City of...
Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350
The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces funding for school-based health centers
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen health care options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees will be able to use grants of up to $1 million per project to support the planning and start-up of new School-Based Health Centers in approved Title 1 schools.
Police respond to 'swatting' call at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
Police are investigating a “swatting” incident at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Georgia home after a 911 call reported a shooting. A second call was made using a computer-generated voice stating that they were upset about the congresswoman’s views on transgender youth rights. Aug. 24, 2022.
Comments / 3