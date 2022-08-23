ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

bungalower

Bungalower’s Top 12 Weekend Event Picks for August 26-28

Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend, including streaming events that you can take advantage of in the safety of your home. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. We’re also...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida

When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
CLERMONT, FL
cltampa.com

An oceanfront Florida home built for an heir to the Coca-Cola Bottling empire is now on the market

An award-winning home built for a member of the Root family, owners of the Coca-Cola Bottling empire, is now for sale in Florida. Located at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd., in Ormond Beach, the luxury oceanfront home was built in 1994 for Chapman J. Root Jr., grandson of Chapman J. Root, who famously created the iconic contoured green glass bottle for Coca-Cola in a nationwide contest back in 1916.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
bungalower

OUC donates upcycled concrete for artificial reef in Ponce Inlet

OUC just donated roughly 400 tons, or 800,000 pounds, of concrete to a conservation effort off of the Volusia County coast. OUC donated the material from its St. Cloud Operations and Maintenance Center, which is currently undergoing construction, and transported it via barge 2.75 miles offshore of Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet. Coordinates for the new reef are: approx. 29° 07.276’N, 80° 53.316’W.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2022-2023 Season Line Up

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season of extraordinary entertainment at the Clermont Performing Arts Center”. Main Stage performances, Friday Night shows at the Black Box and Charlie Grinker’s “Favorite Moments” are part of this season’s line up. The Clermont Performing Arts Center...
CLERMONT, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks

Magical Dining is scheduled for Friday, August 26 – Sunday, October 2, 2022.  We look forward to the month of August each year, which always kicks off Visit Orlando's multi-week Magical Dining program. This annual celebration of Orlando eateries offers... The post Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Orlando Museum of Art’s interim director resigned already

According to a press release issued late afternoon on Wednesday, August 24, Dr. Luder Whitlock has resigned from his post as interim director at the Orlando Museum of Art. The Board of Trustees has already officially accepted his resignation and will be forming a committee of board members which will work with a professional search firm to oversee the pursuit of a new CEO and executive director of the museum effective immediately.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Orange County converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs

The Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Division (has a really long name, yes) is in the process of converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs as part of an effort to enhance safety in county neighborhoods. The project was adopted by the Board of Orange County Commissioners back...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

SeaWorld: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get rest of 2022 free

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to save on admission to SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park is running a deal on its Fun Card. If you buy a 2023 Fun Card, you get admission for the rest of the year included for free. The Fun Card is priced...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport Reveals MAP of the NEW Terminal C

If you’ve taken a flight to Disney World, you’ve probably traveled through Orlando International Airport (MCO). Because Orlando Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, it can get pretty crowded. But lucky for us, a brand new terminal is opening this September — and now we know a little more about its layout!
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
FLORIDA STATE
shescatchingflights.com

Solo Travel: 10 Things to do Alone in Orlando

Orlando is a place known for theme parks and family fun. Yet there is another aspect of this city that can offer some of the best experiences to those who wish to visit the city as a lone traveler and not as a family outing. There are numerous things to...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Aug 27-Sept 2

Family-owned businesses are the backbone of Central Florida’s food community, and while many restaurants are highlighted in the current issue of Edible Orlando, it’s also important to recognize the family farmers. Zellwood sweet corn, celery, grass-fed beef, veggies, eggs, and OJ are coming from hard-working families in and around the area.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guests Blast Universal Studios For Decade-Old Poster

The Simpsons’ days at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are numbered. The Walt Disney Company announced it would purchase 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in 2017 and officially completed the merger in 2019. One TikToker discovered that Universal Studios Hollywood might be neglecting the ride ahead...
ORLANDO, FL

