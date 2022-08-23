Read full article on original website
bungalower
Bungalower’s Top 12 Weekend Event Picks for August 26-28
Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend, including streaming events that you can take advantage of in the safety of your home. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. We’re also...
floridaescape.com
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida
When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
cltampa.com
An oceanfront Florida home built for an heir to the Coca-Cola Bottling empire is now on the market
An award-winning home built for a member of the Root family, owners of the Coca-Cola Bottling empire, is now for sale in Florida. Located at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd., in Ormond Beach, the luxury oceanfront home was built in 1994 for Chapman J. Root Jr., grandson of Chapman J. Root, who famously created the iconic contoured green glass bottle for Coca-Cola in a nationwide contest back in 1916.
WESH
Seminole County to focus future growth where it can best fit in
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has boomed over the years. Back in the early 1970s, there were only about 84,000 people. Now, the county is home to well over 450,000 people. Sub-divisions are popping up all over and new homes are being built. Seminole County is updating its...
bungalower
OUC donates upcycled concrete for artificial reef in Ponce Inlet
OUC just donated roughly 400 tons, or 800,000 pounds, of concrete to a conservation effort off of the Volusia County coast. OUC donated the material from its St. Cloud Operations and Maintenance Center, which is currently undergoing construction, and transported it via barge 2.75 miles offshore of Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet. Coordinates for the new reef are: approx. 29° 07.276’N, 80° 53.316’W.
sltablet.com
Clermont Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2022-2023 Season Line Up
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season of extraordinary entertainment at the Clermont Performing Arts Center”. Main Stage performances, Friday Night shows at the Black Box and Charlie Grinker’s “Favorite Moments” are part of this season’s line up. The Clermont Performing Arts Center...
Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks
Magical Dining is scheduled for Friday, August 26 – Sunday, October 2, 2022. We look forward to the month of August each year, which always kicks off Visit Orlando's multi-week Magical Dining program. This annual celebration of Orlando eateries offers... The post Magical Dining is Back! What’s New for 2022 + Top Date Night Picks appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
bungalower
Orlando Museum of Art’s interim director resigned already
According to a press release issued late afternoon on Wednesday, August 24, Dr. Luder Whitlock has resigned from his post as interim director at the Orlando Museum of Art. The Board of Trustees has already officially accepted his resignation and will be forming a committee of board members which will work with a professional search firm to oversee the pursuit of a new CEO and executive director of the museum effective immediately.
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
WESH
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
bungalower
Orange County converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs
The Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Division (has a really long name, yes) is in the process of converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs as part of an effort to enhance safety in county neighborhoods. The project was adopted by the Board of Orange County Commissioners back...
mynews13.com
SeaWorld: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get rest of 2022 free
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to save on admission to SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park is running a deal on its Fun Card. If you buy a 2023 Fun Card, you get admission for the rest of the year included for free. The Fun Card is priced...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Pushes Back Massive Refurbishment Amid Revenge of the Mummy Closure
Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort may not be able to ride Revenge of the Mummy just yet, but at least they can experience another popular attraction at the Florida theme park, which was scheduled to close this month temporarily. Universal Orlando Resort appears to have pushed back the refurbishment of...
franchising.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Hatches in Florida with Fourth 20-Unit Regional Development Deal
Entrepreneurial Family Makes Big Growth Moves, Expanding Brand into the Sunshine State. August 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As...
allears.net
Orlando Airport Reveals MAP of the NEW Terminal C
If you’ve taken a flight to Disney World, you’ve probably traveled through Orlando International Airport (MCO). Because Orlando Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, it can get pretty crowded. But lucky for us, a brand new terminal is opening this September — and now we know a little more about its layout!
Click10.com
$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
shescatchingflights.com
Solo Travel: 10 Things to do Alone in Orlando
Orlando is a place known for theme parks and family fun. Yet there is another aspect of this city that can offer some of the best experiences to those who wish to visit the city as a lone traveler and not as a family outing. There are numerous things to...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Aug 27-Sept 2
Family-owned businesses are the backbone of Central Florida’s food community, and while many restaurants are highlighted in the current issue of Edible Orlando, it’s also important to recognize the family farmers. Zellwood sweet corn, celery, grass-fed beef, veggies, eggs, and OJ are coming from hard-working families in and around the area.
Inside the Magic
Guests Blast Universal Studios For Decade-Old Poster
The Simpsons’ days at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are numbered. The Walt Disney Company announced it would purchase 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in 2017 and officially completed the merger in 2019. One TikToker discovered that Universal Studios Hollywood might be neglecting the ride ahead...
