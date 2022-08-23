ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

baltimoremagazine.com

Thanks to The Pandemic, People Are Flocking to a New Trend: Backyard Chicken-Raising

Tucked behind the home of Julien Girard and his wife Akemi Tsuru in the Evergreen neighborhood of Baltimore, a few chickens happily scratch in the dirt. Raspberries grow over their enclosure, which is nestled behind raised beds lush with summer vegetables. Nearby is a small circle of flexible plastic fencing where the chickens can be placed and moved around the yard to enjoy time in the grass. Girard sits nearby under a tree, his laptop still open from a recent Zoom work engagement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday announced that an adult living in the Baltimore Metropolitan area has tested positive for the West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. The West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem

It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
BRENTWOOD, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
jhu.edu

Hopkins diners get a taste of something new

The Johns Hopkins community—and students in particular—will enjoy new updates and enhancements to a crucial aspect of campus life: dining. Johns Hopkins has launched a new dining program that the university itself will operate, providing greater flexibility and control over operations at dining locations on the Homewood and Peabody campuses. Diners will enjoy new atmospheres and menu options, as well as strategic enhancements to behind-the-scenes operations that will bring Hopkins Dining more closely in line with the university's overarching values.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Public Schools prepares for life after the pandemic

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- In less than a week, Howard County Public School students will see summer vacation in the rear-view mirror. The new academic year will come with changes and challenges, this includes navigating a return to normalcy after several school years with pandemic precautions in place, according to Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano."Our focus totally this year is opening in a normal approach as we continue through the pandemic to the endemic phase is on academic achievement," Martirano said. Despite returning to normal operations, the COVID-19 pandemic left behind a stubborn stain that may take time to fade."COVID has taken its...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland hedgehog a finalist for title of 'America's Favorite Pet'

BALTIMORE -- We all think our pets are the best, but an adorable local hedgehog is spiking national interest. Maple is up for the title of America's Favorite Pet. She's an African Pygmy Hedgehog from Howard County and she has more than 11,000 Instagram followers.But you can see why. She's famous for her photo shoots and videos, which will just steal your heart. The one-pound hedgehog is a finalist in the nationally recognized annual competition. If Maple wins, she gets a two-page spread in InTouch Magazine. Oh, and her owner gets $10,000. She is currently first in her group. According to her profile, Maple loves to run around wearing empty toilet paper rolls that she has shoved her head into. Head to the competition's website to vote every day for Maple until September 1. The winner will be announced on October 7. America's Favorite Pet donates 25% of its net proceeds from the competition to PAWS, a wildlife care center. 
MARYLAND STATE
Person
Johns Hopkins
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List

Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech

Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
BALTIMORE, MD
mdhistory.org

Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots

A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
BALTIMORE, MD
weddingsparrow.com

8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay

Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Place
Americas
WTOP

‘Practical solution to a pandemic-related problem’: Montgomery Co. plans to preserve 4 streeteries

Four streeteries in Montgomery County, Maryland, originally created as temporary solutions for gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now being reevaluated for continued use into the fall. Public streets closed to vehicles and available for activities such as biking, walking and outdoor dining, known as streeteries, were established on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret

502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

