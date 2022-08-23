Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
BHG
Is Painting Your Home's Brick Exterior a Good Idea?
If you've ever looked at the exterior of your brick home and wanted to give it a major refresh, you've likely contemplated painting the brick. This might be a bigger endeavor than you think, though: Unlike vinyl or aluminum siding, brick isn't easily painted, and there's a range of opinions on painting masonry that was designed to be displayed in its current state.
This Incredibly Beautiful Remodeled Buenos Aires Home Is Modern with a Colorful Twist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: China Calé and Nico, with kids Olivia, Clementia, and Francisca, and the dog, Homero. Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina. Size: 3200 square...
10 best floor lamps for illuminating your space in style
Multiple light sources can create a homely atmosphere that you just can’t achieve with only overhead lighting. But where a table lamp can be easy to place – sideboard, piano, console table – a standalone floor lamp demands its own space.The trick is to find the perfect position for your lamp that doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic but that doesn’t see it cramped into a corner, either. Ideally, you want the whole floor lamp on show, from shade to base, so do measure up before you commit.A traditional standard lamp offers a single light source and, depending on the...
Before and After: A 1970s-Style Bathroom Gets a Fresh Look — And Its 100-Year-Old Floors Back
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Camping Sleeping Pad (And It's On Sale)
Grab the buyer-beloved Exped MegaMat 10 for 25% off and get the best sleep you've ever had in a tent (or maybe even at home).
Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals
As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Sleek IKEA Cabinetry Modernizes and Maximizes a Brown Kitchen from the ’90s
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart
Don’t miss out on Walmart’s affordable, surprisingly stylish assortment of occasion-wear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Desk Treadmills Are Perfect For Walking And Working
Reduce your number of sedentary hours with one of these walking pads. Your body and mind will thank you for it.
architecturaldigest.com
5 Ways to Incorporate Wood Slats Into Your Home (Beyond the Accent Wall)
What’s one way to add a little oomph to a humdrum room without a full-fledged makeover or out-of-control budget? Wood slats. There are many reasons why wood slats (also called wood lath) are a popular DIY project these days: They’re versatile, add dimension and movement to any room, and allow incorporating organic materials into your home. “Wood is naturally a very grounding material, and using it throughout your home brings elements of the outdoors inside and creates better flow throughout the space,” says Liz Lovery, an interior designer and home renovator in San Diego. “They’re also extremely easy to incorporate into your home, so even a novice DIY’er can do it.”
The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
11 front of house design ideas to add instant curb appeal
Be the best dressed house on the street with these ideas to update your frontage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Property Brothers Share Their Tip For Proper Lighting In Your Home
The Scott twins are equipped with everything you need to know about the proper use of lighting, be it for ambiance, task, or accent purposes.
I Let My Mom Borrow My Bissell Little Green Machine, and Now She’s Trying to Steal It
Table of Contents Bissell Little Green Machine Review: At a Glance Bissell Little Green Machine: Little Assembly Is Needed Bissell Little Green Machine Review: Before & After Results Before Cleaning Process After The Verdict: Should You Buy the Bissell Little Green Machine? Updated on August 18, 2022: Our original Bissell Little Green Machine review was published on May 14, 2022. After additional testing of the product over a period of months on several different types of stains, SPY’s E-Commerce Editor Nina Bradley has updated this review with additional information. As a person with a large extended family and small pet, I know more about carpet stains than I’d like to....
Comments / 0