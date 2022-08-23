ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BHG

Is Painting Your Home's Brick Exterior a Good Idea?

If you've ever looked at the exterior of your brick home and wanted to give it a major refresh, you've likely contemplated painting the brick. This might be a bigger endeavor than you think, though: Unlike vinyl or aluminum siding, brick isn't easily painted, and there's a range of opinions on painting masonry that was designed to be displayed in its current state.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

10 best floor lamps for illuminating your space in style

Multiple light sources can create a homely atmosphere that you just can’t achieve with only overhead lighting. But where a table lamp can be easy to place – sideboard, piano, console table – a standalone floor lamp demands its own space.The trick is to find the perfect position for your lamp that doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic but that doesn’t see it cramped into a corner, either. Ideally, you want the whole floor lamp on show, from shade to base, so do measure up before you commit.A traditional standard lamp offers a single light source and, depending on the...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
BobVila

Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals

As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass#Champagne#Softening#Coffee Table#Columbus Monthly
architecturaldigest.com

5 Ways to Incorporate Wood Slats Into Your Home (Beyond the Accent Wall)

What’s one way to add a little oomph to a humdrum room without a full-fledged makeover or out-of-control budget? Wood slats. There are many reasons why wood slats (also called wood lath) are a popular DIY project these days: They’re versatile, add dimension and movement to any room, and allow incorporating organic materials into your home. “Wood is naturally a very grounding material, and using it throughout your home brings elements of the outdoors inside and creates better flow throughout the space,” says Liz Lovery, an interior designer and home renovator in San Diego. “They’re also extremely easy to incorporate into your home, so even a novice DIY’er can do it.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SPY

I Let My Mom Borrow My Bissell Little Green Machine, and Now She’s Trying to Steal It

Table of Contents Bissell Little Green Machine Review: At a Glance Bissell Little Green Machine: Little Assembly Is Needed Bissell Little Green Machine Review: Before & After Results Before Cleaning Process After The Verdict: Should You Buy the Bissell Little Green Machine?  Updated on August 18, 2022: Our original Bissell Little Green Machine review was published on May 14, 2022. After additional testing of the product over a period of months on several different types of stains, SPY’s E-Commerce Editor Nina Bradley has updated this review with additional information. As a person with a large extended family and small pet, I know more about carpet stains than I’d like to....
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy