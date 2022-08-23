ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

avoyellestoday.com

Michael Ricaud, Sr., 75, Mansura

Funeral Mass for Michael Ricaud, Sr. of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 beginning at 2:00pm with Rev. Blake Deshautelle officiating. Entombment will take place at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Michael Ricaud, Sr., age 75, passed...
MANSURA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

David Bass, 81, Simmesport

Funeral service for David Houston Bass will begin at 3:00pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport with Bro. James Wynn. Burial & military honors will follow at the Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport. David Bass, age 81, passed away on Sunday, August 21st 2022...
SIMMESPORT, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

A pair of turtledoves with one stone

Fr. Guidry celebrates 25 years of priesthood on OLQAS’ patronal feast. Stories of growing up together in Church Point and entering the seminary together were shared as Fr. Mark Thibodeaux, SJ, delivered the homily during an anniversary Mass for his friend Fr. Mitch Guidry, pastor of Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte. The 25th anniversary of Fr. Guidry’s ordination was on Monday, August 22, the parish’s patronal feast day of The Memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Belinda Gail Dauzart, 64, Simmesport

Belinda Gail Dauzart, age 64, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home in Simmesport. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles Love; grandson, Glenn Joseph Love; siblings, Laine (Helen) Dauzart of Simmesport, Glenn (Barbara) Dauzart of Simmesport, Debra (Ricky) Martin of Big Bend, and Faith (Ricky) Farbe of Simmesport; numerous of nieces and nephews.
SIMMESPORT, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Craig Bordelon, 38, Marksville

Memorial services for Mr. Craig James Bordelon will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a Boyce theft investigation. A 2019 Honda 420 Rancher and a 2019 Honda 500 Rancher, valued at approximately $15,000, were reported missing on August 22. RPSO said they are looking for...
BOYCE, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Harry Desoto, 71, Marksville

Funeral services for Harry Wayne Desoto will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Deacon Kenny Sayes officiating. Burial will be in Clear Creek Cemetery, Pollock. The family requests visitation be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria...
MARKSVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Obituaries
kalb.com

Local weather resources and information blog

(KALB) - We are working to compile information about local resources and information about the severe weather in our area. Check back for updates. City of Alexandria: Alexandria residents may get free sandbags until 6 p.m. on August 25 at the City Compound at 2021 Industrial Park Road. PHOTOS:
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result. The heavy rainfall and standing water have caused several roads...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APSO increases Avoyelles patrols

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat increased criminal patrols in Avoyelles Parish. These Criminal Patrol Units will on occasion patrol the Parish in addition to the regular shift of Patrol Deputies on duty. We recognize that sometimes the Patrol Deputies are so busy responding to calls for service that additional focused Criminal Patrols are needed. The Criminal Patrol Units will focus on identifying suspicious persons in high crime areas, burglars, drug interdiction, and the apprehension of wanted criminals, violent offenders, and sex offenders. On July 1, 2022, the additional Criminal Patrol shift implemented resulted in the following:
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan. Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you know...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man, 22, killed in head-on crash in Evangeline Parish

One driver was killed and the other was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday. Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash on La. 3042 near Theophile Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators determined 33-year-old Danielle Clark of Ville Platte was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse north and crossed the centerline into the path of 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs of Ville Platte, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra south, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA

