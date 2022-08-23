Read full article on original website
Related
avoyellestoday.com
Michael Ricaud, Sr., 75, Mansura
Funeral Mass for Michael Ricaud, Sr. of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 beginning at 2:00pm with Rev. Blake Deshautelle officiating. Entombment will take place at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Michael Ricaud, Sr., age 75, passed...
avoyellestoday.com
David Bass, 81, Simmesport
Funeral service for David Houston Bass will begin at 3:00pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport with Bro. James Wynn. Burial & military honors will follow at the Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport. David Bass, age 81, passed away on Sunday, August 21st 2022...
kalb.com
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
evangelinetoday.com
A pair of turtledoves with one stone
Fr. Guidry celebrates 25 years of priesthood on OLQAS’ patronal feast. Stories of growing up together in Church Point and entering the seminary together were shared as Fr. Mark Thibodeaux, SJ, delivered the homily during an anniversary Mass for his friend Fr. Mitch Guidry, pastor of Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte. The 25th anniversary of Fr. Guidry’s ordination was on Monday, August 22, the parish’s patronal feast day of The Memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
avoyellestoday.com
Belinda Gail Dauzart, 64, Simmesport
Belinda Gail Dauzart, age 64, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home in Simmesport. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles Love; grandson, Glenn Joseph Love; siblings, Laine (Helen) Dauzart of Simmesport, Glenn (Barbara) Dauzart of Simmesport, Debra (Ricky) Martin of Big Bend, and Faith (Ricky) Farbe of Simmesport; numerous of nieces and nephews.
avoyellestoday.com
Craig Bordelon, 38, Marksville
Memorial services for Mr. Craig James Bordelon will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
cenlanow.com
Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a Boyce theft investigation. A 2019 Honda 420 Rancher and a 2019 Honda 500 Rancher, valued at approximately $15,000, were reported missing on August 22. RPSO said they are looking for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
avoyellestoday.com
Harry Desoto, 71, Marksville
Funeral services for Harry Wayne Desoto will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Deacon Kenny Sayes officiating. Burial will be in Clear Creek Cemetery, Pollock. The family requests visitation be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria...
theadvocate.com
Ex-Breaux Bridge, UL baseball player hits stride in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'
University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Local weather resources and information blog
(KALB) - We are working to compile information about local resources and information about the severe weather in our area. Check back for updates. City of Alexandria: Alexandria residents may get free sandbags until 6 p.m. on August 25 at the City Compound at 2021 Industrial Park Road. PHOTOS:
kalb.com
Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result. The heavy rainfall and standing water have caused several roads...
cenlanow.com
APSO increases Avoyelles patrols
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat increased criminal patrols in Avoyelles Parish. These Criminal Patrol Units will on occasion patrol the Parish in addition to the regular shift of Patrol Deputies on duty. We recognize that sometimes the Patrol Deputies are so busy responding to calls for service that additional focused Criminal Patrols are needed. The Criminal Patrol Units will focus on identifying suspicious persons in high crime areas, burglars, drug interdiction, and the apprehension of wanted criminals, violent offenders, and sex offenders. On July 1, 2022, the additional Criminal Patrol shift implemented resulted in the following:
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish sheriff shares update on conditions following heavy rain
News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result.
Louisiana man flees police pursuit on foot with AR-15 in hand
Opelousas Police chased and apprehended a suspect who jumped from a moving vehicle Tuesday during an attempted traffic stop.
kalb.com
APD seeks help in finding missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan. Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you know...
kalb.com
Alexandria utility department to send out accurate bills, read meters in September
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After weeks of headaches and concern from residents waiting to receive their utility bills, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said utility customers should be back on their normal monthly billing cycle starting in September. The mayor made that announcement during his August State of the Community update.
theadvocate.com
Man, 22, killed in head-on crash in Evangeline Parish
One driver was killed and the other was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday. Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash on La. 3042 near Theophile Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators determined 33-year-old Danielle Clark of Ville Platte was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse north and crossed the centerline into the path of 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs of Ville Platte, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra south, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Comments / 1