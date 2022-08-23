ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson reports to federal prison

By Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uHZX_0hS5t5R900
Surrounded by supporters, Patrick Daley Thompson, center, leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago on July 6, 2022, after being sentenced to four months in prison. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson has become the latest Chicago politician — and the first ever named Daley — to check in at a federal prison.

Thompson, who was sentenced to 4 months in prison in July for tax-related offenses, surrendered Monday at the low security facility in Oxford, Wisconsin, which has housed a lengthy list of crooked Illinois elected officials, mobsters and other high-profile prisoners over the years.

Because his sentence was under one year, Thompson, 53, must serve most or all of it. Barring any behavioral issues he should be out in time for Christmas — something his lawyer said was important to him.

Patrick Daley Thompson, former 11th Ward alderman and scion of the Daley political dynasty, was sentenced July 6 to four months in prison for tax evasion and lying to banking regulators.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama made Thompson the first member of the Daley family to go to prison, a prospect that would have been unfathomable to many when the family was at its political zenith.

Thompson, the grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors, was convicted by a federal jury in February of two counts of lying to federal regulators about loans he had with the now-shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings in his family’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The jury also found Thompson guilty on five counts of filing false tax returns that illegally claimed mortgage interest deductions he never paid.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man who served 32 years for murders he didn't commit says disgraced CPD detective living free is 'not fair'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been three weeks since the largest mass-exoneration for murder in U.S. history – which was all connected to one man, retired Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.Prosecutors had determined seven cases had been irreparably tainted by the disgraced former Chicago Police detective. Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx said her office supported vacating seven convictions, because evidence of Guevara's misconduct was all too clear, after her office has spent years reviewing claims he routinely framed suspects and manipulated evidence.One convict who was exonerated was Alfredo "Freddy" Gonzalez, who spent 32 years in prison for a double...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Bridgeport, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in prison after tax fraud conviction

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson is now in prison.He was convicted of filing false income tax returns and lying to federal regulators.Thompson resigned as the alderman of the 11th Ward, two days after his conviction earlier this year.His lawyers believe he will be released before Christmas. He is the nephew and grandson of Chicago's longest-serving mayors.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daley Thompson
Person
Patrick Daley Thompson
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
buckeyefirearms.org

When Seconds Count, the Police are Only Hours Away

After violent unrest and looting in 2020 that Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted had “spread like wildfire” throughout parts of Chicago, the mayor nonetheless “urged Chicagoans not to take matters into their own hands in this concealed carry state. ‘Do not pick up arms and try to be police. If there’s a problem, call 911,’ she said. ‘We will respond.’”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Washington Federal#Scion
qrockonline.com

Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments

Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
CHICAGO, IL
thewestsidegazette.com

An Off-Duty Chicago Cop Lands Felony Charges for Pinning Down 14-Year-Old Boy

An off-duty Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an incident where he allegedly pinned down a 14-year-old boy whom he accused of trying to steal his son’s bike, according to NBC News. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, faces felony counts of official misconduct and aggravated battery. According to the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court affirms convictions in Hammond arson that killed 1, injured 2

An Illinois man who deliberately set fire to a Hammond home, killing one person and injuring two others, received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals. Ronald Gee, 46, of Berwyn, was convicted last year of murder and two counts of arson, and ordered to serve 55 years in prison, in connection with the fire he started around 2 a.m. April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St., records show.
HAMMOND, IN
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy