Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’
A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film
Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
Val Kilmer would like to play Batman again
Fresh off the back of his return to the Top Gun cast, Val Kilmer has shared that there’s one more role that he’d like to reprise: Batman. Kilmer is one of many Batman actors, with his first (and only) time as the caped crusader coming in the ‘90s movie Batman Forever, after replacing Michael Keaton in the role.
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Holy Eulogy, 'Batgirl'! Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly holding "funeral screenings" for shelved movie
One of the hottest tickets in Hollywood right now is to a movie most people will likely never get to see: Batgirl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suddenly shelved movie is becoming the subject of what some dubbed "funeral screenings" for the movie's cast and "select industry insiders." The...
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
HBO Max Just Put The Brakes On Another DC Project, But There's Still Hope
Another DC project isn't happening at HBO Max after all, but it could still see the light of day.
Warner Bros. Discovery Hasn’t Finalized Top DC Job, ‘Lego Movie’ Producer Dan Lin Only in the Mix
From “The Lego Batman Movie” to just…Batman? While veteran producer Dan Lin is in contention for the top job overseeing DC’s film and TV adaptations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has confirmed that no offer has been made to Lin, and several hurdles stand in the way of any deal moving forward. The biggest hurdle is Lin’s production company, Rideback, which has ties to several other studios, including a first-look deal from January 2021 with Universal Pictures, and development on several features for Disney, including a live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch.” Were Lin to decamp to Warner Bros. Discovery to run...
'Aquaman 2' Release Delay Raises Questions About Batman Casting
The release was pushed back to December 2023, prompting fans to wonder if Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck would be making a rumored appearance as Batman.
'The Batman 2' Script Is Reportedly in the Works With Matt Reeves
Just earlier this week it was reported that The Batman 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, in a recent interview with Deadline, Matt Reeves revealed that a sequel is on the way. The publication has reported that Reeves has signed a multi-year first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures....
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
Jason Momoa Squashes the Notion of a DC/Marvel Rivalry: ‘I Don’t Really Compare’ (Exclusive Video)
”There’s only one me, bro,“ the ”Aquaman“ star tells TheWrap. While Marvel and DC fans have been going at each other for decades, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa doesn’t see a need to pick sides. When TheWrap asked the actor about the competition between...
‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Warner Bros.
The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family. Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner have signed a first-look deal with the film studio and re-upped with Warner Bros. TV, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Reeves is attached to direct and co-write a sequel to The Batman, the Robert Pattinson film that grossed $770.8 million globally this year. He will pen the script with Mattson Tomlin, who worked on the first installment. On the TV side, Warners is moving forward with a spinoff starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the villain he played in The Batman. Reeves...
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas
Warner Bros. shuffled some release dates for its DC Comics movies on Wednesday. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" now opens in March and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" moves to Christmas 2023.
