Bismarck, ND

VIDEO: Full K9 demonstration at Bismarck’s Buckstop Junction

By Brendan Rodenberg
 2 days ago

This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of Buckstop Junction, and to celebrate, they hosted an old-fashioned Hootenanny focused on the farming community. At the event, many local businesses dropped by to showcase their products and dedication to the community. One of these live demonstrations, sponsored by the Bismarck Police Department, was a showcase of the crew’s K9 unit in action.

Hangin’ at the Hootenanny: Buckstop Junction’s Anniversary Celebration

With the help of trained officers (and a protective bite suit), the police department’s active canine officer Mesa illustrated the warning, biting and takedown process that occurs when a police dog locks onto their target, the points they strike and how the officer calms the dog down afterward.

In order to train a police dog, one first needs to train as an officer. Only members of the police with academy training and multiple years of patrol experience are able to qualify for a role as a canine unit member. This even includes serving as an attack dog test subject wearing a bite suit, due to it requiring a surprising understanding of body language and animal behavior.

The services of a police dog are easy to note. They can be used in subject apprehension, either through barking or physical biting takedowns, detecting drugs or other substances, or aiding in search-and-rescue operations.

Here’s a full video of the takedown demonstration, exclusively available here on KXNet.

Before and after the demonstration, officers from the Bismarck Police Department were available to describe the process and career of a police K9, as well as answer questions from the Buckstop Junction audience.

For more information on the K9 program, visit the Bismarck Police Department’s website.

KX News

KX News

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

