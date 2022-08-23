Read full article on original website
New era begins for Baker football
For the first time in more than a decade Matt Brunson won’t be call the shots as the Baker football team takes the field for the 2022 season. The Barry Gardner era officially gets started Friday night when the Gators travel to Santa Rosa Beach to play South Walton.
Talented Bulldogs should battle for playoff spot
It’s football time in Florida and the Crestview Bulldogs should pose some problems for people playing in a tough Suburban Class 4A Region 1, District 2. Crestview is joined in the district by county rival, Niceville, Lynn Haven Mosely and Tallahassee schools Chiles and Leon.
Baker travels to South Walton for football opener
About the only thing that can be said about the defense in last season’s football game between Baker and South Walton is there wasn’t much of it played. The teams combined for 1,196 yards in total offense and scored 97 points as the Gators pulled off a 49-48 win.
Bulldogs fall to Indians in volleyball opener
Crestview’s back row of Heidi Sheikho, Shaylee Fredrickson and Gabby Sheffield get ready to receive a Choctaw serve. With all the chaos it could be expected that the Bulldogs might struggle in their season opener at Choctaw on Thursday. And, yes, they did struggle falling in straight sets 13-25, 11-25, 18-25.
Bulldogs open football season against Pennsylvania power
Time will tell if the Crestview football team makes the playoffs and a deep run towards a state championship. If the Bulldogs make such a run it’s safe to say that Friday night’s season opener was a perfect stepping stone to start the season. Crestview will be in Orlando on Friday to take on Ridley, Penn., in what should be a major test.
Bulldog volleyball team looks to rebound under Kerrell
First-year Crestview head volleyball coach James Kerrell faces a massive rebuilding effort. After making the playoffs five consecutive years, the Bulldogs won only two matches last season. The rebuild won’t be easy as Crestview plays in a tough district that includes Niceville, Mosley and Chiles and Leon.
Crestview tangles with Escambia
The scoreboard at Jack Foster Stadium remained unlit Thursday night as Crestview hosted Escambia in the 2022 Kickoff Classic. In what can’t be described as a game and maybe not even a controlled scrimmage, the Bulldogs and Gators battled for 90 minutes without scores being tallied on the scoreboard or the ball going over on downs.
Fort Walton Beach, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pace High School football team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on August 25, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The Big Red Machine’s half time show to be out of this world
Jody Dunn’s face lights up when he talks about Crestview High School’s Big Red Machine Marching Band. The Big Red Machine is a fixture at Crestview football games, and Dunn, the longtime band director, has made sure to work closely throughout the years with the Bulldog football coaches to coordinate when the band plays during the game and how he and the band can help the team and fire up the spectators.
Joy Fellowship, serving Crestview since 1975
Fred Jordan and John Reaves are two of the five Elders at Joy Fellowship Church on Old Bethel Road in Crestview. Jordan is one of the founding members of the church that started in 1975. The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund...
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
UWF freshman struck by lightning ‘lucky to be alive,’ according to doctors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emma Eggler, a freshman at the University of West Florida, had doctors telling her she is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning during her first day of classes at the university. It was a rainy Monday afternoon at UWF, so the Alabama 18-year-old said she decided to walk […]
What’s driving the heavy rain?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
Why do we get so much rain on the Gulf Coast? Pensacola tops list
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down, they stall out, areas of low pressure help to lift and what is it lifting?
Fighters flying Monday, Tuesday nights this week
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 40th Flight Test Squadron, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron and 60th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area tonight, and Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. Residents may experience aircraft noise. The test unit aircraft will conduct...
Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
Cat Country, NewsRadio mourns the loss of morning show personality
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's local radio station, Cat Country, is mourning the loss of a member of their Cat Pak Morning Show. According to the radio station, broadcaster Mark Jacobs passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Sunday. Jacobs was a leader in the stations news department...
Florida Primary Election 2022: Okaloosa County
Live results from Okaloosa County races in the 2022 Florida primary election, including three Okaloosa County school board seats.
