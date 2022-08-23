ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, FL

crestviewbulletin.com

New era begins for Baker football

For the first time in more than a decade Matt Brunson won’t be call the shots as the Baker football team takes the field for the 2022 season. The Barry Gardner era officially gets started Friday night when the Gators travel to Santa Rosa Beach to play South Walton.
BAKER, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Talented Bulldogs should battle for playoff spot

It’s football time in Florida and the Crestview Bulldogs should pose some problems for people playing in a tough Suburban Class 4A Region 1, District 2. Crestview is joined in the district by county rival, Niceville, Lynn Haven Mosely and Tallahassee schools Chiles and Leon.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Baker travels to South Walton for football opener

About the only thing that can be said about the defense in last season’s football game between Baker and South Walton is there wasn’t much of it played. The teams combined for 1,196 yards in total offense and scored 97 points as the Gators pulled off a 49-48 win.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs fall to Indians in volleyball opener

Crestview’s back row of Heidi Sheikho, Shaylee Fredrickson and Gabby Sheffield get ready to receive a Choctaw serve. With all the chaos it could be expected that the Bulldogs might struggle in their season opener at Choctaw on Thursday. And, yes, they did struggle falling in straight sets 13-25, 11-25, 18-25.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs open football season against Pennsylvania power

Time will tell if the Crestview football team makes the playoffs and a deep run towards a state championship. If the Bulldogs make such a run it’s safe to say that Friday night’s season opener was a perfect stepping stone to start the season. Crestview will be in Orlando on Friday to take on Ridley, Penn., in what should be a major test.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldog volleyball team looks to rebound under Kerrell

First-year Crestview head volleyball coach James Kerrell faces a massive rebuilding effort. After making the playoffs five consecutive years, the Bulldogs won only two matches last season. The rebuild won’t be easy as Crestview plays in a tough district that includes Niceville, Mosley and Chiles and Leon.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Crestview tangles with Escambia

The scoreboard at Jack Foster Stadium remained unlit Thursday night as Crestview hosted Escambia in the 2022 Kickoff Classic. In what can’t be described as a game and maybe not even a controlled scrimmage, the Bulldogs and Gators battled for 90 minutes without scores being tallied on the scoreboard or the ball going over on downs.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

The Big Red Machine’s half time show to be out of this world

Jody Dunn’s face lights up when he talks about Crestview High School’s Big Red Machine Marching Band. The Big Red Machine is a fixture at Crestview football games, and Dunn, the longtime band director, has made sure to work closely throughout the years with the Bulldog football coaches to coordinate when the band plays during the game and how he and the band can help the team and fire up the spectators.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Joy Fellowship, serving Crestview since 1975

Fred Jordan and John Reaves are two of the five Elders at Joy Fellowship Church on Old Bethel Road in Crestview. Jordan is one of the founding members of the church that started in 1975. The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s driving the heavy rain?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Fighters flying Monday, Tuesday nights this week

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 40th Flight Test Squadron, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron and 60th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area tonight, and Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. Residents may experience aircraft noise. The test unit aircraft will conduct...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Cat Country, NewsRadio mourns the loss of morning show personality

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's local radio station, Cat Country, is mourning the loss of a member of their Cat Pak Morning Show. According to the radio station, broadcaster Mark Jacobs passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Sunday. Jacobs was a leader in the stations news department...
PENSACOLA, FL

