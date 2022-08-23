Read full article on original website
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
AOL Corp
Better than Black Friday: Amazon's 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series is a mind blowing $500
Need a new TV for your den, office, bedroom or some other spot where mid-size is the right size? Look no further: For a limited time, the Amazon 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series is on sale for $500. That's a hefty $330 off and the lowest price on record. Lower, even, than Black Friday.
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed...
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Labor Day 2022 is just around the corner—shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon
Tons of Labor Day 2022 deals just dropped and we're breaking down everything you need to know to scoop big savings on tech, home and kitchen items.
Spoiler Alert: Outlet Malls Actually Aren’t a Great Deal — Here’s Why
A shopper walks past a storefront window at an outlet mall in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo. What Penny Hoarder hasn’t been tempted by the thrill of a good deal?. If you’re into brand name goods, you’ve probably been lured to the local outlet...
The Best Labor Day Appliance Sales 2022: Home Depot, Lowe’s, and More
With Labor Day almost here, sales are revving up across a variety of retailers. Appliances are among the best items to buy right now. Big-ticket items like these require thoughtfulness behind the purchase, since they serve a big purpose in the home—whether it’s to keep your food fresh or your clothes clean.
5 Cheap Tablets under $330 from Apple, Samsung and Amazon Fire
With their exceptional portability, tablets have become one of the best ways to do internet research, respond to emails, get some reading done or binge watch the latest season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix. Easier to carry around and use than most laptops, tablets are a great way...
The Verge
YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once
YouTube TV, Google’s take on cable TV, could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously in a new feature called “Mosaic Mode” reports Protocol. That’s according to a non-public presentation Google gave to its smart TV hardware partners, in which the search giant also discussed optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
CNET
Fitbit's Cheapest Fitness Band Is Getting a Big Upgrade
Fitbit just announced the $100 Inspire 3, an update to its most affordable mainstream fitness band. The launch demonstrates how Fitbit distinguishes itself from Apple and Samsung, the two biggest wearable device makers. Unlike those companies, Fitbit offers a mix of both watches and fitness bands at different prices. Fitbit...
AOL Corp
This 28-piece food storage container set is an Amazon best seller — each piece is less than $1!
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Whether you like to cook at home or...
Do You Love to Sleep? This Company Will Pay You to Do Just That
Did you hear the one about the company willing to pay you to sleep?. No, really. There’s a company that wants to pay people to sleep on their mattresses. Casper, a New York-based mattress company since 2014, wants to pay “Casper Sleepers” to sleep for a living — both in their stores and in “unexpected settings out in the world.”
So it seems Apple might keep us waiting for the next iPad
If you were hoping (like us) that you might be able to get your claws on the new 2022 iPad in the next couple of weeks, it seems you might be disappointed. We've heard rumours that the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 are likely to be launched earlier than planned, and many hoped the next iPad might arrive with them, but that's now looking less likely.
The Amazon Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £9.99 in this limited-time deal
Amazon has just extended its deal on the Amazon Echo dot 4th generation smart speaker, and you’re not going to want to miss out on this deal before it’s unceremoniously ripped away. The price of the current generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling it for just £9.99 when you buy the smart speaker with a month’s worth of Amazon Music at the same time. That means you’ll pay just £19.98 for the entire package, or £18.98 if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber – you lucky lot get an extra £1 knocked...
