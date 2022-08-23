ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Digital Trends

This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it

Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
The Verge

YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once

YouTube TV, Google’s take on cable TV, could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously in a new feature called “Mosaic Mode” reports Protocol. That’s according to a non-public presentation Google gave to its smart TV hardware partners, in which the search giant also discussed optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7

Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
CNET

Fitbit's Cheapest Fitness Band Is Getting a Big Upgrade

Fitbit just announced the $100 Inspire 3, an update to its most affordable mainstream fitness band. The launch demonstrates how Fitbit distinguishes itself from Apple and Samsung, the two biggest wearable device makers. Unlike those companies, Fitbit offers a mix of both watches and fitness bands at different prices. Fitbit...
The Penny Hoarder

Do You Love to Sleep? This Company Will Pay You to Do Just That

Did you hear the one about the company willing to pay you to sleep?. No, really. There’s a company that wants to pay people to sleep on their mattresses. Casper, a New York-based mattress company since 2014, wants to pay “Casper Sleepers” to sleep for a living — both in their stores and in “unexpected settings out in the world.”
Creative Bloq

So it seems Apple might keep us waiting for the next iPad

If you were hoping (like us) that you might be able to get your claws on the new 2022 iPad in the next couple of weeks, it seems you might be disappointed. We've heard rumours that the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 are likely to be launched earlier than planned, and many hoped the next iPad might arrive with them, but that's now looking less likely.
The Independent

The Amazon Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £9.99 in this limited-time deal

Amazon has just extended its deal on the Amazon Echo dot 4th generation smart speaker, and you’re not going to want to miss out on this deal before it’s unceremoniously ripped away. The price of the current generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling it for just £9.99 when you buy the smart speaker with a month’s worth of Amazon Music at the same time. That means you’ll pay just £19.98 for the entire package, or £18.98 if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber – you lucky lot get an extra £1 knocked...
