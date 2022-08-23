ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Andrew Knizner kept out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
Cubs bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (54-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-58, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -157, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2...
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry will bat leadoff in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will lead off the order after batting ninth on Wednesday. He will also move from third to second base in place of an idle Nick Madrigal. McKinstry...
