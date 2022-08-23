Read full article on original website
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
Nobilitea Grand Opening Postponed In Nacogdoches, Texas
It was finally tea time in Nacogdoches this weekend, but the recent, much-needed rain has put a damper on the festivities. Their location at 1208 North University Drive has suffered a bit of damage, but repairs are underway. Due to the rain, they found out the hard way that their...
You’re Invited to Walk With A Doc This Saturday in Lufkin, Texas
St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin is inviting the public to the first-ever Walk with a Doc event. This could very well be your first step to living healthier and living longer. Making the time to have a daily walk, or at least walk several times a week, is good for your...
Night Howls Waving Adoption Fees To Clear The Shelter In Lufkin, Texas
Night Howls is coming to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin. Be there Saturday, August 27th during extended hours from 12 pm to 9 pm to help them clear the shelter. Come out to find a new companion or to support the shelter. This is...
Enter This Selena Look-A-Like Contest In Lufkin, Texas
If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
Guns Up, Lumberjacks! Texas Tech is Interested in SFA in Nacogdoches, TX
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX is currently an unaffiliated school, but it is being reported that their Board of Regents is considering joining a larger university system. So far three universities have expressed interest in this, including one in Lubbock, TX. “The Texas State University System does...
See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb
Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas
When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
Get Your Own Zip Line Park With This Property in Nacogdoches, Texas
Looking for a property with two homes, walkable trails, two stocked ponds, and your own personal zip line park sounds kind of far-fetched. If that is your criteria you are in luck, as the former Zip Nac is for sale. There is something freeing about flying through the forest off...
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
Join In “The Sound Of Music” Sing-A-Long In Lufkin, Texas
You might catch me singing "The hills are alive with the sound of music," but I don't know the rest of the words. If you wanted to learn the rest of the words there is a sing-a-long coming soon. I just recently watched The Sound Of Music on Disney Plus,...
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
News Talk 860 KSFA
Controversial Decision On The Horizon For SFA – Will They Become Part Of A University System?
A letter from the Interim President of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Steve Westbook, was sent to SFA Alumni yesterday. The contents below have started a conversation about the possibility of becoming a part of a university system in Texas. SFA along with Texas Southern University are the only...
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Nacogdoches Chamber Reveals Businesses and Citizen of the Year
Tuesday, September 27, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their 100th Annual Meeting and Membership Banquet. The event will be held at the Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. One of the highlights of the banquet will be the presentation of the Gary Justice...
Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas
It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
