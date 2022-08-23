ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb

Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HUNTINGTON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested

We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas

It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

