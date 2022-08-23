ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
CarBuzz.com

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination

Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Top Speed

Gunterwerks Porsche 993 GT2 RS Is The Stuff Of Legends

There is a lot to say about the Porsche 911, but without a doubt, one of the most iconic generations is the 993. The last air-cooled 911 is praised by many Porsche enthusiasts as the last true 911. While the 992 generation is shaping up to be the last non-hybrid 911, there are companies like Gunterwerks that have decided to keep things old-school. Their latest creation pays tribute to one of the most extreme, air-cooled Porsches ever made, the 993 GT2 RS, with a reimagined, 700-horsepower version of it.
motor1.com

Porsche expects to build 80,000 Macan EVs a year starting in 2023

Porsche has high expectations from its upcoming fully electric Macan compact SUV as far as production volumes are concerned. More specifically, the automaker expects to build as many units of the Macan EV as the current combustion engine version. The target was revealed to Automobilwoche by Porsche production boss Albrecht Reimold.
Colin Chapman
Road & Track

Pebble People: Faces of America's Wealthiest Car Show

I stumbled out of my ride to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance somewhere around 5:30 in the morning, long before sunrise, if you could call it that. Before me stretched the most expensive traffic jam anywhere on Earth. "It's been a 3000-mile journey," James Cottingham of DK Engineering says, first...
SlashGear

The Electric Bugatti Will 'Reinvent The Hypercar' — Exclusive Interview

The first all-electric Bugatti is a case of when, not if. Though the automaker may be sitting pretty on 99 confirmed sales of its striking W16 Mistral hypercar — no small achievement at a lavish $5 million apiece — work is already underway on its first hybrid and then entirely electric successors, as the legendary sixteen cylinder gas engine slips into, well, legend.
Top Speed

The Tuthill Porsche 911 K is the Epitome of Restomod Perfection

If you never heard of Tuthill Porsche, don’t feel very bad about it. This doesn’t make you less of a Porsche fan. In all honesty, Tuthill is a UK-based company specialized in building some of the best rally-spec Porsche cars, and, if you don’t follow the motorsport industry, it would be kind of hard for the name to be familiar. But, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Tuthill proved that it can also build some of the best restomod cars. With this cool-looking 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera, Tuthill even gave Singer a few reasons to worry.
insideevs.com

The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike

Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
CAR AND DRIVER

We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing

We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
Porsche
Car News | Celebrity News

The amazing and strange SUVs of Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan

Arab Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan is famous for his collection of classic SUVs, hardcore trucks, and monster trucks: once she even got into the Guinness Book of Records as the most impressive collection of four-wheel drive cars in the world. The Sheikh does not intend to stop there: he orders all new unusual cars. Over the past few years, they have included giant copies of standard SUVs, a pickup truck based on a military truck, a ten-wheeled all-terrain vehicle, as well as other interesting and ridiculous projects. Let’s take a look at the craziest ones.
insideevs.com

Tesla Owner Tests Whether His Model Y With FSD Beta Will Hit Him

If you haven't been following, Dan O'Dowd – who runs a software company that rivals Tesla – has launched an expensive ad campaign aiming to prove that Tesla's EVs will kill children. The campaign has encouraged Tesla owners to create videos showing how Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta technology react to objects and people in the real world.
