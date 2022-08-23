Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Top Speed
Gunterwerks Porsche 993 GT2 RS Is The Stuff Of Legends
There is a lot to say about the Porsche 911, but without a doubt, one of the most iconic generations is the 993. The last air-cooled 911 is praised by many Porsche enthusiasts as the last true 911. While the 992 generation is shaping up to be the last non-hybrid 911, there are companies like Gunterwerks that have decided to keep things old-school. Their latest creation pays tribute to one of the most extreme, air-cooled Porsches ever made, the 993 GT2 RS, with a reimagined, 700-horsepower version of it.
motor1.com
Porsche expects to build 80,000 Macan EVs a year starting in 2023
Porsche has high expectations from its upcoming fully electric Macan compact SUV as far as production volumes are concerned. More specifically, the automaker expects to build as many units of the Macan EV as the current combustion engine version. The target was revealed to Automobilwoche by Porsche production boss Albrecht Reimold.
Porsche Did Everything It Could To Make The Cayenne A Hit In America
Porsche is celebrating 20 years of the Cayenne this year, and over the last few months, we've received updates on how the German brand came up with the concept to how it took over an entire town to build and test the first prototypes. This week Porsche revealed why it...
This Wacky Porsche Tribute Boat Is as Close as You’ll Get to an Amphibious 911
Bring a TrailerAt last, a boat to match your Porsche 911.
Road & Track
Pebble People: Faces of America's Wealthiest Car Show
I stumbled out of my ride to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance somewhere around 5:30 in the morning, long before sunrise, if you could call it that. Before me stretched the most expensive traffic jam anywhere on Earth. "It's been a 3000-mile journey," James Cottingham of DK Engineering says, first...
The Electric Bugatti Will 'Reinvent The Hypercar' — Exclusive Interview
The first all-electric Bugatti is a case of when, not if. Though the automaker may be sitting pretty on 99 confirmed sales of its striking W16 Mistral hypercar — no small achievement at a lavish $5 million apiece — work is already underway on its first hybrid and then entirely electric successors, as the legendary sixteen cylinder gas engine slips into, well, legend.
Top Speed
The Tuthill Porsche 911 K is the Epitome of Restomod Perfection
If you never heard of Tuthill Porsche, don’t feel very bad about it. This doesn’t make you less of a Porsche fan. In all honesty, Tuthill is a UK-based company specialized in building some of the best rally-spec Porsche cars, and, if you don’t follow the motorsport industry, it would be kind of hard for the name to be familiar. But, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Tuthill proved that it can also build some of the best restomod cars. With this cool-looking 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera, Tuthill even gave Singer a few reasons to worry.
Fastest Chevrolet Camaros in History by Decade
The fastest Chevrolet Camaros are formidable machines. However, not every car is up to the standards of certain Z28s and ZL1 editions. The post Fastest Chevrolet Camaros in History by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike
Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
CAR AND DRIVER
We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing
We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In The US Delivered In Monterey
The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is now officially on US soil. Shown during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, the reborn nameplate has been delivered to its first US owners. Even better, these two cars will be rare with unique traits that are not seen in other Countach units in North America.
The amazing and strange SUVs of Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan
Arab Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan is famous for his collection of classic SUVs, hardcore trucks, and monster trucks: once she even got into the Guinness Book of Records as the most impressive collection of four-wheel drive cars in the world. The Sheikh does not intend to stop there: he orders all new unusual cars. Over the past few years, they have included giant copies of standard SUVs, a pickup truck based on a military truck, a ten-wheeled all-terrain vehicle, as well as other interesting and ridiculous projects. Let’s take a look at the craziest ones.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Tests Whether His Model Y With FSD Beta Will Hit Him
If you haven't been following, Dan O'Dowd – who runs a software company that rivals Tesla – has launched an expensive ad campaign aiming to prove that Tesla's EVs will kill children. The campaign has encouraged Tesla owners to create videos showing how Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta technology react to objects and people in the real world.
