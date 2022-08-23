NASHVILLE, TN -- Today, Governor Bill Lee's office announced that Tennessee first lady Maria Lee has been diagnosed with lymphoma. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately," the governor stated. "While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

