ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Health#Samsung Phones#Android#Ecg#Bp
reviewed.com

Shop Best Buy for 55 early Labor Day deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony and Frigidaire

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Labor Day 2022 brings about the best deals on top-tier devices for your home and beyond. If you want to skip the exhausting search for the combo of a great product at an even better price, look no further than Best Buy. From powerful kitchen appliances to eye-catching TVs, the tech retailer is offering amazing discounts on some of the best tech you can find in time for the holiday.
ELECTRONICS
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 rules, but there's also no competition

The jump from the Galaxy Z Flip to the Flip 3 was huge; Samsung overhauled nearly everything for the better and dramatically dropped the price from $1,449 to $999, making foldables palatable for the first time. The leap from the Flip 3 to the Flip 4 is noticeably smaller. The...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

5 Reasons to Ditch Google for DuckDuckGo

It's no secret that some companies track you across the internet. You can see this in action when you search for a new shirt online, and for days afterwards you see nothing but ads for shirts. These trackers and ads can be annoying, and one step some people have taken to combat them is to use DuckDuckGo.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?

Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: which is the smartwatch king?

Samsung continues to refine and improve its smartwatch lineup in interesting and exciting ways. With the recently-announced Galaxy Watch 5, it seems that the company has found its niche. The latest entry takes everything great about the Galaxy Watch 4 and makes it even better, adding new health sensors and holistic wellness features to the same modern yet traditional watch design.
NFL
notebookcheck.net

Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music leak with AMOLED displays and multi-band GNSS connectivity

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music have surfaced online again ahead of their release. To recap, the pair were last seen in June at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where they were certified for sale in the US. Subsequently, Garmin Vietnam briefly listed the Venu Sq 2, with the Venu Sq 2 Music emerging on retailer PlayBetter. While both listings have since been removed, Fitness Tracker Test managed to grab marketing images and details about the Venu Sq 2 series.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone

It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!

With a spotlight on the best Dell laptop deals for small business, there’s a huge saving to be had on the Dell Vostro 7510 when you buy direct from Dell. Ordinarily priced at $2,427, there’s a massive price cut going on right now, bringing it down to $1,199. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it’s a very sweet deal for anyone looking for a business-focused laptop. Here’s why your business or home office will benefit from it.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100

You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Morning After: Our verdict on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5

We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit and been testing out the latest pair of smartwatches from Samsung. To be honest, its outdoor-minded Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t that different from the Galaxy Watch 5.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy