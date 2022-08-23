Read full article on original website
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
NFL・
Phone Arena
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Can you hear a difference? Or even see it?
Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, further complicating its true wireless earbuds options. The Korean company already had plenty of Buds and Buds Pro models, in addition to Live models, so which should you buy? This newest one?. And more importantly, what exactly is different between the new...
Phone Arena
What will the Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold look like? Just take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has proven time and time again that it is the undisputed king of foldables. While we are waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to officially launch on August 26th, we have decided to take a look at what the Korean tech giant could have in store for us.
reviewed.com
Shop Best Buy for 55 early Labor Day deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony and Frigidaire
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Labor Day 2022 brings about the best deals on top-tier devices for your home and beyond. If you want to skip the exhausting search for the combo of a great product at an even better price, look no further than Best Buy. From powerful kitchen appliances to eye-catching TVs, the tech retailer is offering amazing discounts on some of the best tech you can find in time for the holiday.
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
inputmag.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 rules, but there's also no competition
The jump from the Galaxy Z Flip to the Flip 3 was huge; Samsung overhauled nearly everything for the better and dramatically dropped the price from $1,449 to $999, making foldables palatable for the first time. The leap from the Flip 3 to the Flip 4 is noticeably smaller. The...
TechRadar
Apple Watch 7 is back to its cheapest price ahead of the Apple Watch 8 launch
The Apple Watch 8 is rumoured for next month and feeding that fire some more are the big price cuts that are now available on the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE at Amazon. Both popular wearables have fallen to their lowest prices ever. There are savings of up...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
When looking for the best tablets money can buy at any given time, it's almost always a good idea to choose a brand and go with said company's latest and greatest models. Unless, of course, you're on a tight budget, in which case you might want to consider either a newer mid-ranger or an older flagship.
How To Stop Spam Text Messages For Good
Spammers are phishing to harvest your personal data or send you malware. Here's how to spot and stop spam text messages.
CNET
5 Reasons to Ditch Google for DuckDuckGo
It's no secret that some companies track you across the internet. You can see this in action when you search for a new shirt online, and for days afterwards you see nothing but ads for shirts. These trackers and ads can be annoying, and one step some people have taken to combat them is to use DuckDuckGo.
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: which is the smartwatch king?
Samsung continues to refine and improve its smartwatch lineup in interesting and exciting ways. With the recently-announced Galaxy Watch 5, it seems that the company has found its niche. The latest entry takes everything great about the Galaxy Watch 4 and makes it even better, adding new health sensors and holistic wellness features to the same modern yet traditional watch design.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music leak with AMOLED displays and multi-band GNSS connectivity
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music have surfaced online again ahead of their release. To recap, the pair were last seen in June at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where they were certified for sale in the US. Subsequently, Garmin Vietnam briefly listed the Venu Sq 2, with the Venu Sq 2 Music emerging on retailer PlayBetter. While both listings have since been removed, Fitness Tracker Test managed to grab marketing images and details about the Venu Sq 2 series.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!
With a spotlight on the best Dell laptop deals for small business, there’s a huge saving to be had on the Dell Vostro 7510 when you buy direct from Dell. Ordinarily priced at $2,427, there’s a massive price cut going on right now, bringing it down to $1,199. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it’s a very sweet deal for anyone looking for a business-focused laptop. Here’s why your business or home office will benefit from it.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5
We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit and been testing out the latest pair of smartwatches from Samsung. To be honest, its outdoor-minded Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t that different from the Galaxy Watch 5.
