Electronics

CNET

Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms

With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22

Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Now even Redmi Note phones might skip the bundled charger

An upcoming Redmi Note phone in India is apparently missing a bundled charger. This would mark the first time that Xiaomi has ditched the charger from Redmi Note phones. One of the most divisive trends in the smartphone industry is the push to drop bundled chargers, as the likes of Apple, Samsung, and several other brands ditched the adapter in their high-end phones.
CELL PHONES
Jenn Leach

You Don't Need a Membership to Shop Sam's Club

Often people wonder if it's truly worth it to shop at bulk stores like Costco or Sam's Club. These stores have a membership associated with them so, you pay to shop. There are benefits to buying from bulk stores like cost savings.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8

In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7

Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features

YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Android Authority

How to find hidden apps on your iPhone

No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
CELL PHONES
SPY

It’s Happening: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Again Today

Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. In addition, this deal now covers both the Silver and Space Gray versions of the iPad 9. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a...
ELECTRONICS

