CNET
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
Phone Arena
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
Android Authority
Now even Redmi Note phones might skip the bundled charger
An upcoming Redmi Note phone in India is apparently missing a bundled charger. This would mark the first time that Xiaomi has ditched the charger from Redmi Note phones. One of the most divisive trends in the smartphone industry is the push to drop bundled chargers, as the likes of Apple, Samsung, and several other brands ditched the adapter in their high-end phones.
Phone Arena
Apple's OG AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in forever (brand-new)
Although they're not exactly the most exciting product Apple is gearing up to unveil in the next couple of months, the long overdue second-gen AirPods Pro have received their fair share of attention from insiders and leakers lately, which has also reminded us the first edition is... still a thing.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
When looking for the best tablets money can buy at any given time, it's almost always a good idea to choose a brand and go with said company's latest and greatest models. Unless, of course, you're on a tight budget, in which case you might want to consider either a newer mid-ranger or an older flagship.
You Don't Need a Membership to Shop Sam's Club
Often people wonder if it's truly worth it to shop at bulk stores like Costco or Sam's Club. These stores have a membership associated with them so, you pay to shop. There are benefits to buying from bulk stores like cost savings.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
CNET
Shop Coach Outlet's Varsity Collection With Prices Starting at $28
Some people like sporty styles and others love preppy. If you're the latter, Coach Outlet is back with a new deal on its varsity collection with about 100 styles with prices as low as $28. Unlike other Coach Outlet offers, this one doesn't get too expensive. One of the highest-priced...
Nordstrom Rack 80% Off Bag Discounts: Deals Starting at $20 From Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8
In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
What the lines on red Solo cups really mean – they aren’t for measuring alcohol
RED Solo cups are synonymous with partying, but the disposable drinkware has lots of everyday uses. The real meanings of the lines seem mundane, but you might find yourself using the measurements every day. According to Reader's Digest, there's a common misconception that the lines on red Solo cups are...
TechRadar
Apple Watch 7 is back to its cheapest price ahead of the Apple Watch 8 launch
The Apple Watch 8 is rumoured for next month and feeding that fire some more are the big price cuts that are now available on the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE at Amazon. Both popular wearables have fallen to their lowest prices ever. There are savings of up...
Android Authority
How to find hidden apps on your iPhone
No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
How to change your Fitbit band
You can easily change your Fitbit bands to match your look or mood with a few simple steps.
It’s Happening: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Again Today
Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. In addition, this deal now covers both the Silver and Space Gray versions of the iPad 9. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a...
Retirees Reveal the Best Purchase They Ever Made
Now that you've retired and are on a fixed income, you try to spend wisely. This doesn't necessarily mean you're against big-ticket expenses -- you just want to make a good investment....
watchOS 8.7.1 software update released Apple Watch Series 3
As well as new updates for the iPhone and iPad, Apple also released some other updates, one of those was watchOS 8.7.1 for the Apple Watch Series 3. This update is not available for other models of the Apple Watch. This new software update for the Apple Watch comes with...
