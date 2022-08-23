ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

crestviewbulletin.com

Talented Bulldogs should battle for playoff spot

It’s football time in Florida and the Crestview Bulldogs should pose some problems for people playing in a tough Suburban Class 4A Region 1, District 2. Crestview is joined in the district by county rival, Niceville, Lynn Haven Mosely and Tallahassee schools Chiles and Leon.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs fall to Indians in volleyball opener

Crestview’s back row of Heidi Sheikho, Shaylee Fredrickson and Gabby Sheffield get ready to receive a Choctaw serve. With all the chaos it could be expected that the Bulldogs might struggle in their season opener at Choctaw on Thursday. And, yes, they did struggle falling in straight sets 13-25, 11-25, 18-25.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia faces tough road test at Milton in Florida

After a big season-opening rivalry win, Andalusia (1-0) hits the road for the first time and prepares to take on Milton, Florida (0-0), Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Panthers. Head Coach Trent Taylor has an idea of Milton after...
MILTON, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldog volleyball team looks to rebound under Kerrell

First-year Crestview head volleyball coach James Kerrell faces a massive rebuilding effort. After making the playoffs five consecutive years, the Bulldogs won only two matches last season. The rebuild won’t be easy as Crestview plays in a tough district that includes Niceville, Mosley and Chiles and Leon.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs open football season against Pennsylvania power

Time will tell if the Crestview football team makes the playoffs and a deep run towards a state championship. If the Bulldogs make such a run it’s safe to say that Friday night’s season opener was a perfect stepping stone to start the season. Crestview will be in Orlando on Friday to take on Ridley, Penn., in what should be a major test.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Baker keeps it simple in Kickoff Classic

By Kickoff Classic standards Friday night’s battle between Northview and Baker was the norm rather than the exception. The game was played quickly, in this case with a running clock., and the teams ran their most basic offenses and defenses.
BAKER, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Joy Fellowship, serving Crestview since 1975

Fred Jordan and John Reaves are two of the five Elders at Joy Fellowship Church on Old Bethel Road in Crestview. Jordan is one of the founding members of the church that started in 1975. The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund...
CRESTVIEW, FL
ssrnews.com

End of Watch Memorial Ruck Returns to Santa Rosa County

The 5th Annual End of Watch Memorial Ruck will take place September 30 – October 2 at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds in East Milton. Teams of athletes will set out to ruck for a continuous 42-hours in honor of 633 law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty during 2021.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Escambia County home catches fire for second time in two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters worked two fires in as many days at the same house. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded around 5:10 a.m. Thursday to the 1000-block of Yonge Street in Pensacola. Channel 3 reported Wednesday of a laundry room fire at the same house. No one was injured...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

New artificial reef sunk in Destin

Amber Fletcher Photography took some absolutely stunning photos of a huge amount of jellyfish near Navarre Beach this week. Here is one shot just to give you an idea. You can see more photos on her Facebook page by clicking here. You can even buy the Jellyfish Galore canvas print.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Loxley Police search for missing man

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s driving the heavy rain?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
MOBILE, AL

