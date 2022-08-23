ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes

Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Hudson Mills & Dexter-Huron Metroparks Receive $500K in Grants

The Huron River is a national water trail encompassing 104-miles of inland paddling and picturesque exploring. From kayaking and canoeing to fishing and bird watching, the Huron River is a treasure to cherish and care for and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks is dedicated to providing equitable access to the Huron River while being a good steward to its watershed.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Community Schools discuss the 'Let MI Kids Learn' proposal

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are concerned about two initiatives' potential impact on the school district's budget and in turn the classroom. At the its Aug. 22 meeting, the DCS Board of Education began discussion on potentially putting its support behind a resolution letter stating its opposition to the “Let MI Kids Learn” and “Student Opportunity Scholarship" statutory initiatives.
DEXTER, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Exciting Updates on the Chelsea-Dexter B2B

Saturday was a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. For a few folks, that meant exploring the new section of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) just outside Dexter on Dexter-Chelsea Road. “We like to start our weekends with a walk,” said one trail user. “My husband and I try to walk...
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI

