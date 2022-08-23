Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes
Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Historic bridge over Huron River near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Wing Company opens East Lansing location
Wing lovers have a lot to be happy about, as Detroit Wing Company is officially open for business.
thesuntimesnews.com
Hudson Mills & Dexter-Huron Metroparks Receive $500K in Grants
The Huron River is a national water trail encompassing 104-miles of inland paddling and picturesque exploring. From kayaking and canoeing to fishing and bird watching, the Huron River is a treasure to cherish and care for and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks is dedicated to providing equitable access to the Huron River while being a good steward to its watershed.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Community Schools discuss the 'Let MI Kids Learn' proposal
Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are concerned about two initiatives' potential impact on the school district's budget and in turn the classroom. At the its Aug. 22 meeting, the DCS Board of Education began discussion on potentially putting its support behind a resolution letter stating its opposition to the “Let MI Kids Learn” and “Student Opportunity Scholarship" statutory initiatives.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
More former research beagles head to Ann Arbor on humane society ‘Love Train’
ANN ARBOR – More beagles are about to get another chance for a happy life in Tree Town. The dogs were pulled from a research and breeding facility in Virginia and are headed to Ann Arbor on the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Love Train. The program’s trained...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
thesuntimesnews.com
Exciting Updates on the Chelsea-Dexter B2B
Saturday was a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. For a few folks, that meant exploring the new section of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) just outside Dexter on Dexter-Chelsea Road. “We like to start our weekends with a walk,” said one trail user. “My husband and I try to walk...
Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
Comments / 0