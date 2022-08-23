Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
More Duke-North Carolina men's basketball games each year? Top ESPN executive likes the idea
Raleigh, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina's two regular-season match-ups routinely attract some of the largest television audience for any men's college basketball game each season. Why not have the ACC rivals and perennial national title contenders play each other more often? A top ESPN executive said this week...
chapelboro.com
Celebration, Intrigue Define UNC Football’s Season Opener Against Florida A&M
UNC and Florida A&M have never played each other in football. That alone lends this weekend’s game some unique historical weight, but both programs are committed to making Saturday an unforgettable time to be in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels and Rattlers are playing one of just 11 games...
Three scheduled Duke-UNC games per year?
One logical way to boost annual ratings is by scheduling more of what the people want most. And it's been no secret over the years that fans worldwide crave the UNC-Duke basketball rivalry, which rarely fails in producing thrilling finishes and drama galore. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off ...
packinsider.com
WATCH: 2023 4-star NC State prospect Davin Cosby Jr. is a Terquavion Smith clone
Davin Cosby Jr. is a 6’5, 180lb Terquavion Smith clone. It’s no wonder that the Word of God (Raleigh) star is getting the attention of NC State head coach Kevin Keatts. Not only is he right down the street, but he’s also the closest thing out there to the guy he’d be trying to replace.
Billups Jr. picks UNC over Virginia Tech, Michigan State
The decision had been made for awhile but Paul Billups Jr. revealed publicly Wednesday his verbal commitment to Mack Brown, Dre Bly and the North Carolina football program.
chapelboro.com
UNC’s Tori Hansen Named ACC Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
The UNC women’s soccer team’s defense has put opponents on notice so far this season. Through two preseason and two regular season matches, the team has yet to concede a single goal. And after 3-0 and 2-0 wins over No. 11 Tennessee and UNC-Wilmington, respectively, senior defender Tori Hansen earned recognition from the conference. Hansen was named the Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Scarlet Nation
Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina
North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
chapelboro.com
‘Who’s Going to Turn Down Another Year in Chapel Hill?’: Matson Talks Return, New Column
On August 17, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck chatted with UNC field hockey star Erin Matson, about her new “Notes from the Field” column sponsored by Chapel Hill Tire on Chapelboro.com. “Notes from the Field” is about Matson’s life in field hockey and day-to-day adventures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. You can listen to the full interview here.
goheels.com
Extra Points/HBCU Tribute: Pioneers
The color barrier officially fell for Carolina's varsity football team in 1968 with quarterback Ricky Lanier taking his place on the roster wearing jersey No. 14. The next year, linebacker James Webster and defensive end Judge Mattocks joined the squad. By 1974, the Tar Heel roster included six black players out of 83 players—Charles Waddell as a senior co-captain along with senior defensive tackle Ronnie Robinson, junior halfback James Betterson, sophomore defensive back Russ Conley, sophomore defensive tackle Rod Broadway and sophomore defensive back Early Jones, a walk-on from the baseball team.
NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever
We NC A&T expects to increase enrollment yet again, become the largest HBCU student body of all-time heading into fall 2022. The post NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chapelboro.com
‘I’ve Still Got It, Dad’: Former UNC Golfer Ben Griffin’s Comeback Reaches PGA Tour
It’s hard to follow the Chapel Hill golf scene without hearing the name Ben Griffin. The East Chapel Hill High alumnus played four years at UNC, helping to take a middling program to new heights (“We really weren’t good at all,” he said). Griffin achieved All-America status as a Tar Heel before graduating in 2018. He appeared to be on track to do big things on the PGA Tour.
wfmynews2.com
Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: ‘HEARTcoming’ with CHCCS Superintendent Nyah Hamlett
Aaron chats with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett, who’s on a back-to-school tour of all 20 CHCCS schools.
chapelboro.com
Durham Man Wins $250,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket
Juan Garcia of Durham won a $250,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Garcia bought the lucky ticket from University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham and collected his prize on Monday. After required state and federal taxes, Garcia will take home $177,526.
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett
Superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thusday, August 25th. She discusses back to school preparations, school safety, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
