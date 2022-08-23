ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Three scheduled Duke-UNC games per year?

One logical way to boost annual ratings is by scheduling more of what the people want most. And it's been no secret over the years that fans worldwide crave the UNC-Duke basketball rivalry, which rarely fails in producing thrilling finishes and drama galore. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off ...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC’s Tori Hansen Named ACC Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

The UNC women’s soccer team’s defense has put opponents on notice so far this season. Through two preseason and two regular season matches, the team has yet to concede a single goal. And after 3-0 and 2-0 wins over No. 11 Tennessee and UNC-Wilmington, respectively, senior defender Tori Hansen earned recognition from the conference. Hansen was named the Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina

North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Who’s Going to Turn Down Another Year in Chapel Hill?’: Matson Talks Return, New Column

On August 17, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck chatted with UNC field hockey star Erin Matson, about her new “Notes from the Field” column sponsored by Chapel Hill Tire on Chapelboro.com. “Notes from the Field” is about Matson’s life in field hockey and day-to-day adventures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. You can listen to the full interview here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Extra Points/HBCU Tribute: Pioneers

The color barrier officially fell for Carolina's varsity football team in 1968 with quarterback Ricky Lanier taking his place on the roster wearing jersey No. 14. The next year, linebacker James Webster and defensive end Judge Mattocks joined the squad. By 1974, the Tar Heel roster included six black players out of 83 players—Charles Waddell as a senior co-captain along with senior defensive tackle Ronnie Robinson, junior halfback James Betterson, sophomore defensive back Russ Conley, sophomore defensive tackle Rod Broadway and sophomore defensive back Early Jones, a walk-on from the baseball team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

‘I’ve Still Got It, Dad’: Former UNC Golfer Ben Griffin’s Comeback Reaches PGA Tour

It’s hard to follow the Chapel Hill golf scene without hearing the name Ben Griffin. The East Chapel Hill High alumnus played four years at UNC, helping to take a middling program to new heights (“We really weren’t good at all,” he said). Griffin achieved All-America status as a Tar Heel before graduating in 2018. He appeared to be on track to do big things on the PGA Tour.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wfmynews2.com

Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
GREENSBORO, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Durham Man Wins $250,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Juan Garcia of Durham won a $250,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Garcia bought the lucky ticket from University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham and collected his prize on Monday. After required state and federal taxes, Garcia will take home $177,526.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC

