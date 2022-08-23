Read full article on original website
Related
Meet The Ferrari 296 GT3: Maranello's All-New 600-HP Racer
After teasing us with a shadowy image in March this year, Ferrari has finally pulled the cover off the all-new 296 GT3, a factory-prepared race car based upon the beautiful 296 GTB. The latest in a long line of motorsport-ready Ferraris, the 296 GT3 serves as a replacement for the 488 GT3 and is the first prancing horse to hit the track with a six-cylinder engine since the 246 SP was discontinued.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Is More Expensive Than the AMG GT
Mercedes has announced pricing for the 2022 AMG SL-class. It starts at $138,850 for the SL55 model and $179,150 for the SL63 model. Both are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine. Mercedes is not being shy about the latest generation of its venerable SL roadster. Not only does it...
Aston Martin DBX707 Drag Races Bentley Flying Spur In Very British Battle
Here's a battle of British luxury. CarWow challenges an Aston Martin DBX707 against a Bentley Flying Spur. The DBX707 is the performance-focused version of Aston Martin's crossover. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 697 horsepower (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to both axles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20th Anniversary Golf R Sets Nurburgring Record For AWD Hot Hatches
20th-anniversary edition Golf R lapped the Nurburgring in 7:47.31 minutes. Becomes the fastest AWD hot hatch around the Green Hell. 329 horsepower, raised speed limit of 168 mph, and Special Mode developed for the Nurburgring. Volkswagen has built its fastest Golf R yet in the form of the special edition...
GOLF・
Mercedes-AMG Preparing Two-Pronged GLA Attack On BMW X1
After all the excitement of Monterey Car Week, it's time to get back to less exciting news in the form of spy shots. Our spy photographers recently captured the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA undergoing testing as it prepares to take on the BMW X1, which debuted fresh for the 2023 model year not too long ago, arriving with sharper styling and loads of upgrades. There's no high-performance version of the X1 yet, and Audi won't bring the RS Q3 to American shores, which gives Mercedes the advantage.
MotorAuthority
Gunther Werks Project Tornado turns the 993 Porsche 911 into a 700-hp RWD monster
It's named Project Tornado, and the specifications make it sound like it might just rip like its namesake. At last week's Monterey Car Week, Gunther Werks took the wraps off its latest creation: a remastered air-cooled Porsche 993 with 700 hp, a 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The engine...
Autoblog
Polestar to provide batteries, chargers for electric hydrofoil boats
Polestar, formerly part of Volvo and maker of handsome Scandinavian EVs, will provide batteries and charging systems to a Swedish hydrofoil company named Candela. The boats’ unique design allows them to travel above the water surface and use far less energy than traditional watercraft. Hydrofoils are different from traditional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoblog
These 3 super popular tire inflators are all at least 38% off right now for Labor Day
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Despite how easy it is to use the compressed air machine available at your local gas station, there are still a huge amount of people riding around on under-inflated tires. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Why ignore such a quick and easy form of maintenance at your own expense? Luckily, thanks to some great early Labor Day deals, it's easier than ever to get your own air compressor and fill your tires in your very own driveway. Starting at a whopping 38% off, these super-affordable could save you a trip to the gas station for a top-off or a call to AAA for a tow.
Autoblog
The best tow straps for all kinds of vehicles
Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Searching for the top tow straps for your vehicle in 2022? Take a look at our favorites, and learn more about them in our in-depth buying guide! Imagine that you're in the middle of nowhere and your car suddenly stops working. Sure, you can try to call a towing service, but that's not always possible. Not to mention that towing services cost a lot of money, so what can you do? Should you push your car home? Well, no — obviously.
Comments / 0