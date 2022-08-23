Read full article on original website
Crimestoppers
On Sunday, August 21, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park,. 1501 E. Crawford Street, Salina, in regards to damage to property. An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend. An unknown suspect(s) spray painted...
Donald Eugene Garris
Donald Eugene Garris, 75, of Salina, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born May 21, 1947 in Wichita, KS. He worked for KC International Airport as a ground crew member for 30 years, and previously served in the United States Air Force as a Sgt, while serving in Viet Nam.
Concern Following Four Overdoses
Four recent drug overdoes in Riley County, including one at a school, have prompted officials to issue a warning. On Wednesday Riley County Police and EMS responded to two overdoses involving adults. Last week, they responded to two more overdoses over the course of 48 hours, both involving juveniles, with one occurring at Manhattan High School during school.
Youth to Benefit From Art Center Grant
Grant funding is opening up opportunities for youth art makers in Salina. Salina Art Center has been awarded an Arts Engagement in American Communities Grant through the National Endowment for the Arts to fund opportunities for youth art makers to use art as a catalyst for discussing issues of relevance and significance to their generation.
