Arizona State

'They're All Slimy': Rattlesnake Births 12 Babies On Arizona Family's Patio

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona family discovered a three-foot rattlesnake on their patio only to discover it was actually giving birth, reported the Ledger-Enquirer .

Western diamondbacks give live birth to many venomous babies. Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the babies to YouTube that shows them sliding out as snake catcher Marissa Maki picked the mom up with tongs and placed her in a bucket.

Maki said, "They're all slimy still, oh my gosh. She just had them. I've never seen them that fresh."

The family's dog discovered the snakes hiding behind a bush. The final count ended with 12 baby snakes , each around 8 to 10 inches long.

Maki said, "That's so cool to see them this young, just starting life. So amazing."

You can see Rattlesnake Solutions capturing the snakes on their YouTube channel .

This was the second call about a rattlesnake giving birth that Rattlesnake Solutions received in the same week. The other involved a rattlesnake giving birth in a garage in Queens Creek. Snake catcher Jeff Martineau was sent to the garage, but was suspicious after the snake seemed grumpier than normal. After he searched the garage a second time he found a pile of six babies. A seventh was found between an appliance and the wall.

