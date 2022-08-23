ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp takes summer job as lifeguard: ‘It’s kind of kept me grounded’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Noah Schnapp has said he has taken a summer job as a lifeguard to keep himself “grounded”.

The Stranger Things star said that while he doesn’t need the gig for financial reasons, it has allowed him to feel like a normal teenager.

“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing,’” 17-year-old Schnapp told Flaunt in a recent interview.

“I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

After recently graduating from high school, Schnapp, who stars as Will Byer in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, posted a TikTok video informing fans that he will next be attending the University of Pennsylvania.

“I was thinking of going for acting,” he said, before adding: “Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new.” Schnapp has instead joined the university’s business program.

“Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling – she’s kind of learning about other things,” he explained.

Co-star Brown, who plays Eleven in the show, recently enrolled in an online Purdue University course in human services to learn “how to help young people”.

Schnapp said: “I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me.”

After airing its latest season in July, Stranger Things accounts for 18 billion minutes of streaming .

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

