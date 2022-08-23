Read full article on original website
Related
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Employee Says Entire Class of Trainees Was Laid Off After Days of Sessions
"The whole class just got fired. Our job is no longer a part of their company," a woman is heard saying in the now-viral TikTok.
Boss Praised for Firing Worker Driving His Truck to Work: 'No Exceptions'
The worker received complaints from three customers after turning up in a truck with political stickers on and parking it outside their house.
Boss Slammed for Wanting to Fire Employee for Working 'Only' 60 Hours
"If he wants to fire you because you're only working 60 hours, you're likely to get unemployment benefits and probably have grounds to sue," one user commented.
JOBS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave
Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health Violations
Local health inspector has spotted several major violations at a local restaurant.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. All restaurants in Tucson and the rest of Pima County receive an annual visit from the health inspector. This is done to ensure that food safety and restaurant cleanliness are maintained, and after the last several years, ensuring a safe food preparation and eating environment is crucial. Infractions are broken down into critical and non-critical infractions. Non-critical infractions typically do not directly interfere with the health and safety of prepared food and can include anything from restaurant equipment needing basic repairs all the way to employees not wearing appropriate hair nets. On the flip side, critical infractions pose a high risk to overall food safety and may cause foodborne illnesses. One local Tucson restaurant was recently hit with 8 critical infractions, in addition to one non-critical infraction.
Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Stay-at-Home Mom Bashed for Refusing to Work After Husband's Pay Cuts
"Your needs have changed, so the family situation needs to change," said one Redditor. "If she doesn't help out, you are going to burn out."
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
LAW・
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Facebook users, if you had a profile on the social media site in 2010 or 2011, you may be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from a lawsuit accusing Facebook of illicitly tracking users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though -- the deadline for filing...
Motley Fool
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
'Only Child' Wanting To Cut Off Their Parent Over Inheritance Splits Views
Being unable to locate a last will, or the most recent one, can cause "serious family disputes and often separation," according to the U.S. Will Registry website.
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
947M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2