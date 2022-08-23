ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chief appeals to ‘criminal fraternity’ to help identify girl’s killer

By Benedict Smith
The Independent
 2 days ago

Merseyside Police have urged criminals to turn in the killer of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool , saying her shooting “crosses every single boundary”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died in hospital on Monday after a gunman forced his way into her home on Kingsheath Avenue and fired at a man he had been pursuing.

The attack came exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in the city, in nearby Croxteth.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to “members of the criminal fraternity” to “examine their consciences” and identify Olivia’s killer.

“They will have vital information that can help us,” she said.

“The killing of a nine-year-old child is an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary, and I would urge them to do the right thing so we can put this person behind bars.”

Ms Kennedy also warned against a “no-grass” culture taking hold in the community, pledging to protect those who spoke to the police.

“If people are frightened to come forward, we can have those conversations in confidence,” she said.

“Please come forward and let us work with you, so that you can feel confident to give us that information and not feel frightened around the reprisals.”

Investigators believe the attacker chased a 35-year-old man into the house, who had tried to escape through the open front door.

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl , attempted to block the gunman from getting in, prompting him to fire into the property.

One bullet hit Cheryl in the wrist and Olivia, who was standing directly behind her, in the chest.

We've had great support already and I would just urge people not to rest. Don't think that because of the excellent response we've already had, that people don't need to do their bit as well. We need everybody to come forward

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen

The nine-year-old was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police officers, where she died of her injuries. Her mother is recovering at a separate hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen urged the attacker to “recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family” and hand himself in.

He added that local residents were “rightly and understandably frightened” but were cooperating with the police.

“We’ve had great support already and I would just urge people not to rest,” he continued.

“Don’t think that because of the excellent response we’ve already had, that people don’t need to do their bit as well. We need everybody to come forward.”

The Independent

The Independent

