The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death

Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
'There was a fire in Archie's room - and we had to go out and do another official engagement': Meghan Markle tells Archetypes podcast how nursery caught fire during South Africa tour while Sussexes' son was downstairs

Meghan Markle today relived the moment her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussexes' tour of South Africa - and spoke of her frustration that she immediately had to do another official engagement. The Duchess made the comments in the first episode of her Archetypes...
Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit

The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
Harry and Meghan to Visit U.K. Meetings With Queen, William, and Charles Not on Agenda (Yet)

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to visit the U.K. in early September, their first joint visit since the queen’s jubilee celebrations in June, which was itself only their second visit to the U.K. together since they exited the ranks of the working royal family.
Serena Williams tells Meghan Markle she delayed motherhood for as long as she could due to tennis career

Serena Williams has revealed that she delayed expanding her family for as long as she could, in order to continue pursuing her tennis career. The tennis superstar made the confession during the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast series Archetypes, which landed on Spotify on Tuesday (23 August).Speaking to Meghan Markle, who is a longtime friend, Williams said that as a woman she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time her male peers had when it came to starting a family.“I really want to expand my family, and you know I’ve been putting it off for so long,...
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
