Read full article on original website
Related
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Feuding With Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
A deep dive into the headlines and reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are feuding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
The Real Reason Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Prince Harry To Avoid Visiting The U.K.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new careers and their last visit to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee show that the pair have kept themselves busy, and now it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning another visit to the United Kingdom. Although he was born,...
William and Kate's New Home Is 'Disgraceful' During Cost of Living Crisis
Prince William and Kate Middleton's move to a "huge house" while ordinary people face "crippling inflation" is "shocking," anti-monarchy campaigners say.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death
Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Queen's 'Cheeky' Response When Handling the Crown Jewels Goes Viral
A video showing Queen Elizabeth II humorously handling the crown jewels during an interview has gone viral on TikTok, gaining over 2 million views.
'There was a fire in Archie's room - and we had to go out and do another official engagement': Meghan Markle tells Archetypes podcast how nursery caught fire during South Africa tour while Sussexes' son was downstairs
Meghan Markle today relived the moment her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussexes' tour of South Africa - and spoke of her frustration that she immediately had to do another official engagement. The Duchess made the comments in the first episode of her Archetypes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit
The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
U.K.・
Harry and Meghan to Visit U.K. Meetings With Queen, William, and Charles Not on Agenda (Yet)
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to visit the U.K. in early September, their first joint visit since the queen’s jubilee celebrations in June, which was itself only their second visit to the U.K. together since they exited the ranks of the working royal family.
Serena Williams tells Meghan Markle she delayed motherhood for as long as she could due to tennis career
Serena Williams has revealed that she delayed expanding her family for as long as she could, in order to continue pursuing her tennis career. The tennis superstar made the confession during the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast series Archetypes, which landed on Spotify on Tuesday (23 August).Speaking to Meghan Markle, who is a longtime friend, Williams said that as a woman she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time her male peers had when it came to starting a family.“I really want to expand my family, and you know I’ve been putting it off for so long,...
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Elizabeth news: Princess Diana’s plan to escape to US without Prince William and Harry, weeks before tragic death
A FORMER bodyguard for the late Princess Diana, has claimed that she had a plan to live in America, away from her family and sons. Lee Sansum made the shocking claim that the late Princess Diana had made plans to escape in a recent episode of Royally Us. He told...
Who is Clara Chia Marti? Meet the Woman Being Linked With Shakira's Ex
Despite their long relationship, Gerard Piqué and Shakira never married, and Marti appears to be the soccer star's new flame.
Prince William’s New York Visit Potentially ‘Boiling Point’ With Prince Harry, Commentator Says
Prince William's New York trip in Sept. 2022 may only increase 'family tension,' according to a commentator, because Prince Harry gave a speech in New York in July 2022.
Meghan Thought She'd Become 'Princess Diana Overnight' Says Former Tory MP
David Mellor said that Meghan was "turning her life into a soap [opera]" after the release of her podcast Archetypes on Tuesday.
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we...
Princess Diana Thought She'd Be Assassinated Just Like Gianni Versace, Bodyguard Reveals
Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, has shared chilling details on the beloved Royal's tragic passing. In a recent interview, Sansum revealed the Princess of Wales once voiced fears that she would be assassinated. Article continues below advertisement. The now 60-year-old had been assigned to guard Diana and Dodi Fayed...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Giving Up Their Live-In Nanny
With the busy schedule the royal family follows — and their income — it makes sense that Kate Middleton and Prince William would hire someone to help with the caring of their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The family’s long-time nanny...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
947M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3