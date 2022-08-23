ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Dexter field hockey team opens to Central players as co-op

DEXTER — A rivalry will be set aside for the good of the student-athletes as Central High School in Corinth field hockey players will have the opportunity to suit up for the Dexter Regional High School Tigers this fall. The Central Red Devil program lacked the numbers for a full squad during the first week of preseason practices.
Foxcroft Academy to hold 'Take Charge of Your Future' event

DOVER-FOXCROFT – On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Foxcroft Academy will host its annual fall open house. It’s a chance for all Foxcroft Academy students and their families to see the school and get to know their teachers. In conjunction with the night, FA’s Counseling Services will host its annual College and Career Fair, now known as the “Take Charge of Your Future” event. The purpose of the evening is to get everyone on the same page with postgraduate planning.
4-year-old girl helps mom reel in monster brook trout at Moosehead Lake

John Templin Jr. has been fishing at Moosehead Lake most of his life, but not once during those 30-plus years has the Smithfield native laid eyes on a brook trout that compares to the one the family put on the boat on June 11. In the Templin family, brook trout...
This remote mountain hike has one of the best views in Maine

The previous night’s rain beaded on fern fronds along the trail. I carefully navigated over slick tree roots, breathing in the rich scents of damp earth, soggy moss and sodden leaves. After a stretch of dry weather, the forest was finally filled with water. Before long, the short access...
Historical society meeting Sept. 7

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society will meet at Central Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be David Slagger who will share with us his Native American heritage. He will talk of foods, use of skins and feathers and how they are honored, life in villages, and the meaning of place names.
