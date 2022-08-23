Read full article on original website
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
In a Maine high school football rarity, Brewer and Foxcroft Academy play indoors
When thunder and lightning slated for Friday night, Aug. 26 threatened an exhibition football game between Brewer High and Foxcroft Academy at Brewer’s Doyle Field, Brewer High School Athletic Director David Utterback came up with a clever solution. “He asked me if we could play in the field house,”...
Dexter field hockey team opens to Central players as co-op
DEXTER — A rivalry will be set aside for the good of the student-athletes as Central High School in Corinth field hockey players will have the opportunity to suit up for the Dexter Regional High School Tigers this fall. The Central Red Devil program lacked the numbers for a full squad during the first week of preseason practices.
Foxcroft Academy to hold ‘Take Charge of Your Future’ event
DOVER-FOXCROFT – On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Foxcroft Academy will host its annual fall open house. It’s a chance for all Foxcroft Academy students and their families to see the school and get to know their teachers. In conjunction with the night, FA’s Counseling Services will host its annual College and Career Fair, now known as the “Take Charge of Your Future” event. The purpose of the evening is to get everyone on the same page with postgraduate planning.
4-year-old girl helps mom reel in monster brook trout at Moosehead Lake
John Templin Jr. has been fishing at Moosehead Lake most of his life, but not once during those 30-plus years has the Smithfield native laid eyes on a brook trout that compares to the one the family put on the boat on June 11. In the Templin family, brook trout...
This remote mountain hike has one of the best views in Maine
The previous night’s rain beaded on fern fronds along the trail. I carefully navigated over slick tree roots, breathing in the rich scents of damp earth, soggy moss and sodden leaves. After a stretch of dry weather, the forest was finally filled with water. Before long, the short access...
Community invited to participate in beam signing, topping off ceremony for the new CA Dean Hospital
GREENVILLE — Northern Light CA Dean Hospital encourages the community to join in two opportunities to celebrate the structural completion of the Moosehead Lake Region’s new hospital. Between Friday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 the community is invited to stop by the hospital at 364 Pritham Avenue...
Historical society meeting Sept. 7
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society will meet at Central Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be David Slagger who will share with us his Native American heritage. He will talk of foods, use of skins and feathers and how they are honored, life in villages, and the meaning of place names.
