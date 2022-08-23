Three students on Indiana State University’s (ISU) football team were identified as the victims of a one-car accident near campus. Christian Eubanks, 18, Jayden Musili, 19, and Caleb VanHooser, 19, died, and two other passengers were seriously injured in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Omarion Dixon, 20, and John Moore, 19, were freed from the vehicle and taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) in serious condition.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO