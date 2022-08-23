ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Indiana State University Football Players Killed in Single Car Crash

Three students on Indiana State University’s (ISU) football team were identified as the victims of a one-car accident near campus. Christian Eubanks, 18, Jayden Musili, 19, and Caleb VanHooser, 19, died, and two other passengers were seriously injured in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Omarion Dixon, 20, and John Moore, 19, were freed from the vehicle and taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) in serious condition.
Fishers High School swimmer set for break after national title win

Fishers High School senior JoJo Ramey hadn’t had a much-needed break for a long time. “I haven’t had a full break since before COVID,” Ramey said. “Even during COVID (lockdowns), I swam in a backyard pool, which wasn’t like practicing. My last short break was early October (2021) when I took a few days after I get back from the World Cup in Europe.”
