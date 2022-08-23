Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Plymouth School Staffers Accused Of Failing To Report Abuse
Employees of a Connecticut school have been arrested on charges of failure to report abuse by a teacher. The incident, which included the arrest of the alleged abuser in January, took place in Litchfield County at the Plymouth Center School in Plymouth. Sherri Turner, age 59, of Farmington, was arrested...
Contractor charged with larceny
A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien
A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Police: Man admitted molesting 4 children, asked for life in prison
A man who was charged in March with sexually assaulting a girl in Vernon subsequently confessed to sexual assaults on a total of four children and said he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to police affidavits. James A. Lanier, 33, who has lived in...
Eyewitness News
Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Eyewitness News
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Ellington man stalked woman: police
A former Ellington man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill a woman who told state police she was escaping an abusive relationship with him. Matthew Ellison, 54, who now lists an address in Willington, is charged with three counts of second-degree threatening, and one count each of second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
Eyewitness News
Enfield community holds discussion on race after high school student gets called racial slur
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Parents, officers, and educators met to discuss racial issues impacting the town of Enfield. This comes after police say a man yelled a racist slur at a 14-year-old boy who was fundraising for his football team. Police say this incident happened last week and no charges...
Register Citizen
Mom of Enfield teen called racial slur: ‘It’s not just my kid’
ENFIELD — The mother of a local teen who says he was called a racial slur while fundraising for the high school football team this month said the incident is part of a pervasive problem around race in town. Kelley Jackson is hopeful the community conversation scheduled for Tuesday...
Police in Waterbury Take Down Gang Related Drug Operation
WATERBURY, CT – Police in Waterbury conducted a riad on a suspected drug den this...
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Register Citizen
Racial slur at Enfield student sheds light on racism in mostly white town
ENFIELD — A Black member of the Enfield High School football team approached a local home on Aug. 13 hoping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the upcoming season. He made many stops along the way, but his encounter at this house was much different with a resident calling the 14-year-old student a racial slur, Enfield police said.
Eyewitness News
Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Derby Police Officers responded to 201 Mount Pleasant Street on a requested welfare check. Upon arrival the body of a white male was found deceased and in a state where a visual identification could not be made, according to police. Police say evidence from...
Eyewitness News
Back to school bash held in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain School District is getting its students ready for school. Thousands of students and parents gathered at walnut hill park Thursday as they prepare to head back to school. A huge effort and partnership between the schools and the community, this is their...
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
New Britain Herald
Farmington man sentenced to prison for firearms trafficking after guns were recovered in New Britain search
A Farmington man was sentenced to prison on Monday in a firearms trafficking case that involved multiple guns being recovered during a search in New Britain. Dominc Colon-Brown, 28, was given a 12-month sentence during a proceeding in federal court in New Haven. The prison term will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release, in addition to a $2,200 fine, a judge ordered.
Eyewitness News
Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spreads kindness to maintenance staff in Suffield
SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad headed out to Suffield, home of the Wildcats of Suffield High. The Suffield maintenance staff has no idea what’s going on, they are all inside having a staff meeting. They don’t know lunch is coming. These 22 men...
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
