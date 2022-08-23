ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

Daily Voice

Plymouth School Staffers Accused Of Failing To Report Abuse

Employees of a Connecticut school have been arrested on charges of failure to report abuse by a teacher. The incident, which included the arrest of the alleged abuser in January, took place in Litchfield County at the Plymouth Center School in Plymouth. Sherri Turner, age 59, of Farmington, was arrested...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Contractor charged with larceny

A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
BOLTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien

A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford

FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Journal Inquirer

Ellington man stalked woman: police

A former Ellington man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill a woman who told state police she was escaping an abusive relationship with him. Matthew Ellison, 54, who now lists an address in Willington, is charged with three counts of second-degree threatening, and one count each of second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
ELLINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Mom of Enfield teen called racial slur: ‘It’s not just my kid’

ENFIELD — The mother of a local teen who says he was called a racial slur while fundraising for the high school football team this month said the incident is part of a pervasive problem around race in town. Kelley Jackson is hopeful the community conversation scheduled for Tuesday...
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
OLD LYME, CT
Register Citizen

Racial slur at Enfield student sheds light on racism in mostly white town

ENFIELD — A Black member of the Enfield High School football team approached a local home on Aug. 13 hoping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the upcoming season. He made many stops along the way, but his encounter at this house was much different with a resident calling the 14-year-old student a racial slur, Enfield police said.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Back to school bash held in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain School District is getting its students ready for school. Thousands of students and parents gathered at walnut hill park Thursday as they prepare to head back to school. A huge effort and partnership between the schools and the community, this is their...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Farmington man sentenced to prison for firearms trafficking after guns were recovered in New Britain search

A Farmington man was sentenced to prison on Monday in a firearms trafficking case that involved multiple guns being recovered during a search in New Britain. Dominc Colon-Brown, 28, was given a 12-month sentence during a proceeding in federal court in New Haven. The prison term will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release, in addition to a $2,200 fine, a judge ordered.
FARMINGTON, CT

