New Assistant Principals: Aptos High, Jr High
On July 27, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees approved 14 administrative appointments, including at Aptos High and Aptos Jr. High. Rachael Jones is the new assistant principal at Aptos High School. She began her career teaching at Aiea Middle School in Hawaii. She has since been a teacher at an alternative school, special education in PVUSD and most recently as a new teacher mentor with the New Teacher Project. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from University of Hawaii at Manoa. She earned her special education credential and her administrative credential from CSU Monterey Bay.
Upgrades to Gonzales Spartans stadium, fields taking place
GONZALES — A lot of digging, dragging and painting has been going on this summer at Gonzales High School and will continue through the year, beginning with the installation of a new digital scoreboard at the Dick Force Stadium, upgrades to the softball and baseball fields and other renovations, including fresh paint and new plants around the school.
The Bulldog pub in Monterey has reopened after three years, looking different—and better.
There are touches that have yet to be finished, but Bulldog Sports Pub is—finally—pouring beer, serving pub fare and welcoming back regulars who immediately notice that many things have changed. “This is not what I expected,” is a common refrain. Glancing around at the revamped space on...
Monterey County Dance Theatre announces ‘Nutcracker’ lead
KING CITY — Monterey County Dance Theatre (MCDT) along with Monterey County Dance Foundation have announced the young lady who will dance the lead role in the 2022 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet.”. Kali Jimenez of Soledad will play Clara in the upcoming show, scheduled for the second...
“It’s the ‘Cheers’ of doughnut shops”: What keeps them coming back to 72-year-old Red’s Donuts in Monterey
What makes Red's Donuts, a 72-year-old Monterey institution, stand out among the thousands of independent California doughnut shops? And were they really the purveyors of Betty White’s favorite morning treat? I just had to find out. But it wasn’t easy, initially, to get myself there. Like many folks of...
OUTSIDE: Cool Off in King City
San Lorenzo County Park is a gift to King City and an unexpected oasis of green fun for the rest of the county. Located 45 minutes south of Salinas and just north of King City, the park is a beloved spot for Sunday barbecues and attracts hundreds of locals on hot weekends. But the smell of sausages and the views of youth chasing one another is not the only attraction here. The park also offers a shaded campground with tent camping (over 90 campsites), RV hookups and pull-through sites. Amenities include laundry facilities, picnic areas, a gazebo, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, softball areas and a walking trail along the banks of the Salinas River. If that’s not enough, San Lorenzo is also a site of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum, where local students come for field trips to learn about the ways families lived, worked and dressed 100 years ago. A restored farmhouse, an old one-room school, a blacksmith shop and King City’s train depot allow visitors to take a step back in time, and exhibits in the barn trace the development of Monterey County’s agriculture industry from the Mission Days to the present. The place is peaceful and relaxing and educational, and the intense greenery is impressive on a smoldering August day. Plus, access to the park is free. [AP]
Monterey County Fair Junior Livestock Auction to honor local youths and their animals
MONTEREY COUNTY — The 2022 Monterey County Fair Junior Livestock Auction is being dedicated to Taylor Farms, the Salinas-based grower and packager of fresh produce that has supported the Fair’s 4-H and FFA exhibitors for more than 20 years by purchasing animals at the auction each year. This...
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
Parents and students of Watsonville High call for removal of an assistant principal
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Some Watsonville High School students and parents are now calling for an assistant principal to be fired. This comes after Dr. Jeff Daucher made offensive comments toward girls when talking about the new dress code during a back-to-school session. In video recorded by one female student,...
Hollister Police sees uptick in vehicle vs. bicyclists, results in three major injuries
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police said they have seen an uptick in vehicle versus bicyclist calls, three of which resulted in major injuries to bicyclists. The three incidents happened in the middle of the day, two in downtown Hollister and the third incident occurred at the intersection of Tres Pinos and Airline Highway.
Ask Lookout: What was that big helicopter going back and forth to the DeLaveaga fire recently?
Folks around downtown might have seen a new addition to Cal Fire's air attack dipping into the San Lorenzo River near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to help fight a recent blaze. Here's a closer look.
Watsonville High graduate makes national FFA competition
WATSONVILLE—Juan Herrera has been keeping busy since he graduated from Watsonville High School (WHS) in 2021. After landing a job with K&D Landscaping while still in school, Herrera rose up through the ranks, starting in the maintenance crew and finally working on larger residential and commercial projects. It was during his time at K&D that he discovered his love of construction management, which he is now pursuing through an internship with Granite Construction.
Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash in Hollister results in three life-flighted
Big-rig versus seven-vehicle crash in Hollister, CA. The post Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash in Hollister results in three life-flighted appeared first on KION546.
USGS: Small 2.9 magnitude earthquake hits near San Juan Bautista
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV) Monday afternoon at 1:19 p.m., an earthquake registering 2.9 on the Richter scale shook near San Juan Bautista. The quake's epicenter was 4 miles south of San Juan Bautista, with a depth of 6.0 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There have been reports of people feeling the The post USGS: Small 2.9 magnitude earthquake hits near San Juan Bautista appeared first on KION546.
Two San Benito County wineries make world’s top 100 list
Two San Benito County wineries have been honored by Wine and Spirits magazine in its list of the top 100 wineries in the world for 2022. Calera Wine Company makes its 10th appearance on the list and is joined for the first time by Eden Rift Vineyards. Nine Central Coast wineries were honored, and a total of 23 California wineries appear on the list.
‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
Check Out the Pebble Beach Beaters at the 2022 Concours d’Lemons
Andrew P. CollinsThe Concours d'Lemons is the delightful dirtbag-friendly alternative to high-dollar automotive pageants during Monterey Car Week.
'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz
It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
