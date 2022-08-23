Read full article on original website
Juror bias claim examined by court in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The defense attorney for Barry Croft Jr., Joshua Blanchard, accused one of the jurors in the trial of Croft and Adam Fox that they had their mind made up. However, unsealed court records show no evidence of misconduct following a court investigation. Read the full story...
One arrested in connection to Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a 25-year-old man was injured overnight on Monday in a shooting that led to the arrest of one woman. The KDPS is requesting charges against another person after a vehicle of interest was uncovered during their investigation. Read the...
Only working firetruck in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The city of Muskegon Heights is down to just one fire engine capable of fighting fires, leaving the city to call in help from fire departments in Muskegon and Norton Shores. Troy Bell, the City Manager, says the other two trucks are 24 years old, and...
Shots fired at Muskegon Heights officers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WOOD-AM) - Muskegon Heights police say officers investigating a shots fired report and a suspicious vehicle were shot at last night. The police chief say it happened during a pursuit after officers spotted the suspect vehicle, which was seen earlier in the evening near Lincoln and Hoyt. No...
Muskegon Heights police arrest minor after shooting at officers
Muskegon Heights Police say a minor is in custody after the individual shot at officers on Tuesday night. The suspect was booked into the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center for fleeing and eluding, aiding and abetting and carrying a concealed weapon. Officials say the suspect was involved in a car...
