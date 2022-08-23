ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

iheart.com

One arrested in connection to Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a 25-year-old man was injured overnight on Monday in a shooting that led to the arrest of one woman. The KDPS is requesting charges against another person after a vehicle of interest was uncovered during their investigation. Read the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Only working firetruck in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The city of Muskegon Heights is down to just one fire engine capable of fighting fires, leaving the city to call in help from fire departments in Muskegon and Norton Shores. Troy Bell, the City Manager, says the other two trucks are 24 years old, and...
iheart.com

Shots fired at Muskegon Heights officers

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WOOD-AM) - Muskegon Heights police say officers investigating a shots fired report and a suspicious vehicle were shot at last night. The police chief say it happened during a pursuit after officers spotted the suspect vehicle, which was seen earlier in the evening near Lincoln and Hoyt. No...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
iheart.com

Muskegon Heights police arrest minor after shooting at officers

Muskegon Heights Police say a minor is in custody after the individual shot at officers on Tuesday night. The suspect was booked into the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center for fleeing and eluding, aiding and abetting and carrying a concealed weapon. Officials say the suspect was involved in a car...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI

